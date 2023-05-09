West Valley police release video of police shooting, chase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting during a chase.

On April 20, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a single officer attempted a suspected DUI traffic stop near 2400 South and Redwood Road, according to Brandon Christiansen, Deputy Chief of WVCPD.

In a press release, Christiansen said the driver fled in his car and attempted to get on state Route 201 but jumped his vehicle over a curve into a gravel embankment and exited the car.

The body camera of the pursuing officer shows the officer exiting her car, commanding the man to stop, who then pulls out a handgun and shoots at the officer. The officer responded by shooting at the suspect, hitting him, causing him to fall to the ground. She then positioned herself behind her marked patrol car and called for assistance.

Video shows the officer repeatedly commanding the suspect to get on his stomach and to “stay down.” Responding officers arrived on the scene, and the footage ended.

According to the press release, the suspect is recovering, and the pursuing officer is on paid administrative leave. This incident is under investigation by the West Jordan Police Department.

The video below has content that might to sensitive to some viewers. KSL TV has removed the moments of the suspect being shot by the officer and falling to the ground.