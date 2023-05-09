Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Prosecution, defense rest in Lori Vallow Daybell trial, Lori will not testify

May 9, 2023, 1:40 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — The defense rested its case shortly after the state rested its case in the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial Tuesday afternoon following weeks of testimony.

Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to murder Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Vallow Daybell’s charges:

  • First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • First-degree murder for the death of J.J. Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.
  • Grand theft with deception, related to Social Security survivor benefits for JJ and Tylee

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty. Chad Daybell’s trial will be held separately and at a later date.

The prosecution concluded with testimonies of multiple FBI agents that worked on the case.

Tuesday’s testimony included Nicole Heideman, a tactical specialist with the FBI, and Nicholas Edwards, currently employed with the US Army and an investigator with the Idaho Attorney General.

The two shined light on Vallow Daybell’s possible involvement in the deaths of her children and Tammy Daybell sharing text exchanges and icloud information from Lori’s account.

Texts from Lori Vallow portray sensual romance amidst plans to ‘eliminate’ kids

The communications and phone locations revealed interesting connections between Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell, and Alex Cox in relation to Tammy Daybell’s death.

Edwards testified that he looked into searches made on Alex Cox’s icloud account. On Oct. 9 there was a search of “what a Grendel round would do to a Dodge Dakota.”

“The Daybell’s owned a Dodge Dakota and that naturally caught my attention,” Edwards said.

Edwards reviewed communications between Chad Daybell and Vallow Daybell, Vallow Daybell and Alex, and Chad and Alex on Oct. 18, 2019, the day before Tammy Daybell’s death. On that day there were 12 texts exchanged between Cox and Vallow Daybell up to 9:04 p.m., 11 texts between Vallow Daybell and Zulema.

That same evening, Cox’s phone location shows him arriving at a church building near the Daybell residence at 10:07 p.m.

Edwards said Cox and Chad Daybell texted each other over a dozen times around 10:30 p.m. and Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell exchange texts around this same time.

It was not specified what was said in these messages and they were not shown to the court.

Cox’s phone show him leaving the church parking lot at 11:06 p.m. Cox and Vallow Daybell talk on the phone around midnight into the next morning.

The morning of Oct. 19, Tammy Daybell was pronounced dead.

Earlier in this trial, a medical examiner testified that Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation and had signs of being restrained.

The defense asked the judge to consider a motion for a judgement for acquittal.

Idaho rule 29 states: “(a)  Before Submission to the Jury. After the prosecution closes its evidence or after the close of all the evidence, the court on defendant’s motion or on its own motion, must enter a judgment of acquittal of any offense for which the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction. If the court denies a motion for a judgment of acquittal at the close of the prosecution’s evidence, the defendant may offer evidence. If the court dismisses an offense, the court must consider whether the evidence would be sufficient to sustain a conviction on a lesser included offense.”

The defense stated, “We don’t believe the state has proved its case so the defense will rest.”

Judge Steven Boyce spoke to Lori about the 5th amendment:

“You do have that right, and will maintain that right. And is it your decision to maintain that right and not testify?” Boyce asked.

“Yes your honor,” she said.

Closing arguments will commence Thursday.

We’re going to have you be excused for tomorrow. We will continue then Thursday morning for the closing arguments which will be presented to you by both sides…that will take place before the deliberations begin…” Boyce said to the jury.

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deat...

Josh Ellis

KSL to broadcast Lori Vallow Daybell trial verdict following new court order

An Idaho judge has ruled the court will broadcast the verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell case when it is read. KSL TV will carry it on all platforms.

16 hours ago

May 8, 2023 Court Sketch...

Eliza Pace

Texts from Lori Vallow portray sensual romance amidst plans to ‘eliminate’ kids

Texts between Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell ranged from sexual innuendos to analyzing the darkness within Lori's kids.

2 days ago

(Court sketch)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

This week could be pivotal in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

This week could be bombshell week as the prosecution plans to rest its case this week, and the trial will pivot to the defense.

3 days ago

An artist's sketch of former FBI agent Douglas Hart, testifying in Boise, Idaho on May 5, 2023. (Po...

Larry D. Curtis

FBI details salacious texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

In the very beginning of its opening arguments, the prosecution in the Lori Vallow Daybell case said her trial for multiple murders was about "money, power and sex." Friday, with an former FBI special agent on the stand, that claim was enforced

5 days ago

Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020...

Madison Swenson

Chad Daybell’s murder trial could possibly start June 2024

A scheduling conference was held Thursday in Boise for Chad Daybell, who appeared virtually from a jail in Fremont County.

6 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell waiting with her back turned as the council discusses something in court on May...

Madison Swenson and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell shrugged after being handed legal docs about delivering up her kids

A number of witnesses took the stand during day 17 of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, including a detective who conducted a search warrant on her rental car in Hawaii, as well as an Arizona officer who discussed the connection to an attempted shooting investigation and her children's whereabouts.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Prosecution, defense rest in Lori Vallow Daybell trial, Lori will not testify