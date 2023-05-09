Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Stream 2023 NFL Schedule Release

May 9, 2023, 12:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL announced that the league’s 2023 schedule would be revealed on Thursday, May 11.

RELATED STORIES

The league shared its plan on May 8.

Last year, the 2022 schedule was released on May 12.

The NFL announced that the entire regular season schedule would be revealed between May 10-11, including international games (NFL Network and ESPN) and a Black Friday (Amazon) contest. The league previously stated that the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans would participate in the international contests.

Select individual games will also be revealed on May 10 via Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings and on May 11 via the Today Show and Good Morning America.

During the 2023 season, teams aren’t guaranteed to have a game scheduled for prime time. Franchises will potentially play two Thursday Night Football games rather than only one as was the maximum allowed in the past.

RELATED: Which Local Players Remain Unsigned In NFL Free Agency?

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release

Date: Thursday, May 11

Time: 6 p.m. (MDT)

Where: NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL app, and NFL+

The schedule release will be available across multiple platforms, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, and connected TVs.

NFL Network’s coverage will break down “the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.”

In addition to NFL Network’s coverage, the reveal on NFL+ will be highlighted by a Players Only Schedule Release. The NFL+ coverage will be hosted by Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah, and running back Mark Ingram. The league said that Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, and defensive end Cam Jordan will join the NFL+ broadcast as guests.

Additional coverage of the NFL’s 2023 schedule release will be broadcast on ESPN.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Standout Named To 2023 All-XFL Team

The XFL announced that former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu earned All-XFL Team honors for the 2023 season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taking A Look At Where Utah Football Lands In NCAA’s Early Top-25

Spring ball is a wrap and now it’s on to dreaming about how things might shake out in the Top-25 for Utah football and the Pac-12 in the upcoming 2023 season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Dalton Kincaid To Bills Among Best Fits For Top NFL Rookies

ESPN.com listed former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills among the best fits and landing spots for NFL rookies.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Marchessault, Eichel Lead Golden Knights To Game 3 Win Over Oilers

Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel led the Golden Knights to a win over the Edmonton Oilers for a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Quarterback Position Analysis For 2023 Season

Breaking down the BYU quarterback position entering the 2023 season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Football Analyst Describes Differences Between Pac-12, Big 12 Meetings

Fox Sports Brock Huard came away impressed with what he saw from the Big 12 meetings.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

How To Watch, Stream 2023 NFL Schedule Release