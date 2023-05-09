How To Watch, Stream 2023 NFL Schedule Release

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL announced that the league’s 2023 schedule would be revealed on Thursday, May 11.

The league shared its plan on May 8.

Last year, the 2022 schedule was released on May 12.

The NFL announced that the entire regular season schedule would be revealed between May 10-11, including international games (NFL Network and ESPN) and a Black Friday (Amazon) contest. The league previously stated that the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans would participate in the international contests.

Select individual games will also be revealed on May 10 via Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings and on May 11 via the Today Show and Good Morning America.

During the 2023 season, teams aren’t guaranteed to have a game scheduled for prime time. Franchises will potentially play two Thursday Night Football games rather than only one as was the maximum allowed in the past.

Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement. 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release

Date: Thursday, May 11

Time: 6 p.m. (MDT)

Where: NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL app, and NFL+

2023 is going to have some wild matchups. 👀 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork — NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2023

The schedule release will be available across multiple platforms, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, and connected TVs.

NFL Network’s coverage will break down “the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.”

In addition to NFL Network’s coverage, the reveal on NFL+ will be highlighted by a Players Only Schedule Release. The NFL+ coverage will be hosted by Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah, and running back Mark Ingram. The league said that Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, and defensive end Cam Jordan will join the NFL+ broadcast as guests.

Only 122 days until football. 🥹 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/WUNwUxb49p — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023

Additional coverage of the NFL’s 2023 schedule release will be broadcast on ESPN.

