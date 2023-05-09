Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Save more, worry less: Cutting out hidden expenses in your budget

May 9, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Taking a hard look at your budget can help you track unnecessary expenses. In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us what we can start slashing.

More than half of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to CNBC. A good way to squeeze extra money out of your budget is to cut these five expenses:

Banking fees

Paying as little as $15 a month can add up over the course of a year. Choose a bank that doesn’t charge them.

Full-price items

Buying things full-price may be a habit, but looking for discounts, sales and coupons is better on your budget. Comparison shop, clip coupons or use coupon apps, like Ibotta.

Cancel subscriptions

From Amazon Prime to Blue Apron and Birchbox, you’re charged a fee to take advantage of special discounts and offers. But Consumer Reports warns you may never earn back the amount you spent on the fee if you don’t shop enough to make them worthwhile.

Life insurance

Financial experts suggest there are circumstances where life insurance may not be necessary. If you’re young and healthy without children or dependents – you probably don’t need life insurance. If you have enough financial assets to pay for your and your spouse’s care, you may also not need it. And if your children are grown, you can probably cut the cost.

Gym memberships

You might be wasting money on a gym membership you rarely use. There are tons of free internet exercise videos, and the great outdoors is always a good option.

To add to that – those apps you use to lose weight, get organized or get better sleep, might seem like a good idea at the time, but how often do you use them? You can save money by getting rid of them.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Sanders packs a snack bag for her kids, one snack for every hour of the road trip....

Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: How to save on your roadtrip

Here are some tips to save you time and money while planning your summer road trip.

2 days ago

FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

Charlie de Mar

Chicago LGBTQ bars drop Anheuser-Busch products after distancing themselves from trans influencer

Anheuser-Busch InBev executives tried to distance themselves from the marketing campaign, and members of the LGBTQ+ community said they, too, are upset with the company.

4 days ago

A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on M...

Ladd Egan

Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer assistance program starts in July

Utah’s new $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program created by the legislature earlier this year is set to rollout in the beginning of July.

5 days ago

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Avia...

Tamara Vaifanua

Flight attendants reveal secrets on scoring travel deals

Flight attendants travel the world for work and for fun. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua reveals some of their secrets on scoring travel deals. 

5 days ago

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Moto...

Associated Press

Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation

Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

5 days ago

Two years ago, Mindy Herget and Brynn Christensen started brainstorming a side hustle while working...

Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Start a side gig to bring in extra cash

Looking for a way to stretch your family’s budget and battle inflation? A side gig could bring in extra income to make ends meet, pay off debt or make a large purchase.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Save more, worry less: Cutting out hidden expenses in your budget