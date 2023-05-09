Save more, worry less: Cutting out hidden expenses in your budget

SALT LAKE CITY — Taking a hard look at your budget can help you track unnecessary expenses. In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us what we can start slashing.

More than half of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to CNBC. A good way to squeeze extra money out of your budget is to cut these five expenses:

Banking fees

Paying as little as $15 a month can add up over the course of a year. Choose a bank that doesn’t charge them.

Full-price items

Buying things full-price may be a habit, but looking for discounts, sales and coupons is better on your budget. Comparison shop, clip coupons or use coupon apps, like Ibotta.

Cancel subscriptions

From Amazon Prime to Blue Apron and Birchbox, you’re charged a fee to take advantage of special discounts and offers. But Consumer Reports warns you may never earn back the amount you spent on the fee if you don’t shop enough to make them worthwhile.

Life insurance

Financial experts suggest there are circumstances where life insurance may not be necessary. If you’re young and healthy without children or dependents – you probably don’t need life insurance. If you have enough financial assets to pay for your and your spouse’s care, you may also not need it. And if your children are grown, you can probably cut the cost.

Gym memberships

You might be wasting money on a gym membership you rarely use. There are tons of free internet exercise videos, and the great outdoors is always a good option.

To add to that – those apps you use to lose weight, get organized or get better sleep, might seem like a good idea at the time, but how often do you use them? You can save money by getting rid of them.