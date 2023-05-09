Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

New Utah foundation helps first responders with mental health

May 9, 2023, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:53 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight years ago, officers and firefighters in Spanish Fork responded to an overturned car in the Spanish Fork River.

They said they heard a woman’s voice saying, “Help me.” First responders rescued then 18-month-old “Baby Lily” after 16 hours hanging upside down above the rushing waters.

Over the years, KSL has heard from first responders about how cases like that impact them. Like, Tyler Beddoes has been putting on his uniform as a police officer for the last 18 years.

Like all jobs, there are good days, and in his line of work policing, there are a lot of heavy days in there, too. That includes “Baby Lily’s” rescue.

“Started realizing from back then to now, the difference that it’s created, like negatively, mental health, depression, and anxiety and things,” Beddoes said.

Not only is it hard for those on the scene, he said it is tough on their families, too. Add what he said are limited resources to help in the “now,” Beddoes decided to do something.

“The last couple of years, I’ve seen a huge spike in suicides and just violence in general, and it’s clearly not the same,” Beddoes explained.

That “something” is a foundation called the Battle Back Foundation that will help police officers, first responders, and their families nationally with mental health resources.

He has turned those hard days into something good from resources he said he did not have then and wished he would have.

“Let’s fix and battle for our officers now,” Beddoes expressed.

Threefold: The foundation focuses on helping officers, first responders, and their families through education, therapy, and medication.

“Maybe someone just needs help with mindset and realizing, you know, that they need to change that negative mindset into positive,” Beddoes said.

Beddoes and his foundation are partnering with Mark Cuban with Cost Plus Drugs to improve medication access for police officers and first responders.

To learn more about the foundation, its mission, how you can receive help, or if you would like to donate to its success, you are encouraged to visit the Battle Back Foundation’s website.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

The entrance to the new Huntsman Art wing. (KSLTV)...

Carole Mikita

Huntsman Cancer Institute showcases new cancer wing

The Huntsman Cancer Institute dedicated a new cancer care wing on Monday, featuring eight stories about comprehensive cancer care and women's cancers.

2 days ago

Planet Fitness...

Ashley R. Williams

Teens can boost physical, mental health for free this summer at Planet Fitness

On their break from hitting the books, teens can hit up any one of Planet Fitness's gyms to boost their physical and mental well-being all summer long -- for free.

3 days ago

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...

Mike Stobbe, AP Medical Writer

CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, submitted her resignation Friday, saying the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a good time to make a transition.

5 days ago

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks to jour...

Maria Cheng and Jamey Keaten

WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency

The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

5 days ago

4-year-old Alden...

Ayanna Likens

Why asthma symptoms can increase in the spring

Spring is known for allergies, but it can also increase asthma symptoms.

6 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Get Gephardt: Exception in federal law leaves patients still facing surprise medical bills for ambulance rides

The doctor said an infant struggling to breathe needed to go to the hospital in an ambulance. But now the family faces a surprise bill because the ambulance was out-of-network.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

New Utah foundation helps first responders with mental health