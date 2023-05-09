New Utah foundation helps first responders with mental health

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight years ago, officers and firefighters in Spanish Fork responded to an overturned car in the Spanish Fork River.

They said they heard a woman’s voice saying, “Help me.” First responders rescued then 18-month-old “Baby Lily” after 16 hours hanging upside down above the rushing waters.

Over the years, KSL has heard from first responders about how cases like that impact them. Like, Tyler Beddoes has been putting on his uniform as a police officer for the last 18 years.

Like all jobs, there are good days, and in his line of work policing, there are a lot of heavy days in there, too. That includes “Baby Lily’s” rescue.

“Started realizing from back then to now, the difference that it’s created, like negatively, mental health, depression, and anxiety and things,” Beddoes said.

Not only is it hard for those on the scene, he said it is tough on their families, too. Add what he said are limited resources to help in the “now,” Beddoes decided to do something.

“The last couple of years, I’ve seen a huge spike in suicides and just violence in general, and it’s clearly not the same,” Beddoes explained.

That “something” is a foundation called the Battle Back Foundation that will help police officers, first responders, and their families nationally with mental health resources.

He has turned those hard days into something good from resources he said he did not have then and wished he would have.

“Let’s fix and battle for our officers now,” Beddoes expressed.

Threefold: The foundation focuses on helping officers, first responders, and their families through education, therapy, and medication.

“Maybe someone just needs help with mindset and realizing, you know, that they need to change that negative mindset into positive,” Beddoes said.

Beddoes and his foundation are partnering with Mark Cuban with Cost Plus Drugs to improve medication access for police officers and first responders.

To learn more about the foundation, its mission, how you can receive help, or if you would like to donate to its success, you are encouraged to visit the Battle Back Foundation’s website.