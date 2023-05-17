Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This article about outsourcing IT services is presented by Les Olson IT, Your Office Technology Partner.

Companies benefit from outsourcing IT services by freeing time, money, and energy. A managed IT service provides professional assistance to build your technology infrastructure, so you and your employees can focus more on other important roles within the business.

If you’re new to information technology services, we break down the different terminology to help you find the right company to do business with. Keep reading to learn more about how outsourcing can help your company grow.

Outsourcing services meaning

Outsourcing services is when a company hires a third party to perform different tasks or handle various operations. Instead of paying for an employee’s salary, there is usually a fixed fee per hour or month, depending on the contract.

Service provider definition

A service provider is an organization that provides a service, such as legal or consulting, but is usually a term that refers to telecommunications. Common examples of service providers include telephone service providers (TSP), internet service providers (ISP), storage service providers (SSP), and application service providers (ASP).

These service providers are further designated into type I, II, or III in the IT world. Type I is an internal service provider, type II is a shared service provider, and type III is an external service provider. Type III providers are outsourced IT professionals who provide services to another company.

Outsourcing IT services

By combining those two terms above, we understand outsourcing IT services more. An outsourcing IT company handles your IT needs. Among their tasks, they can provide your network security, implement operating systems, install software, and back up your files. They may also lead employee trainings to ensure network and document-sharing safety.

Contracting with a third party can be a more affordable option for smaller companies. Outsourcing IT services for small businesses is one way to maintain a reliable budget for any of your IT needs.

Expert IT services also include remote monitoring to troubleshoot issues and proactive measures to prevent downtime from network glitches. A good management team will be on-call for any problems at any time of the week.

Benefits of outsourcing

There are many benefits of outsourcing for expert IT services. Among them are the cost savings for expertise, being able to call on qualified experts, and excellent customer service. Outsourcing service providers also maximizes employee productivity since people can focus on their roles instead of troubleshooting network issues.

You also significantly reduce your risks to malware or spyware and adequately protect essential documents and servers from hackers. Outsourcing allows you to implement high-quality IT services for your company.

How to choose the right service provider

There are many considerations when looking for the right IT outsourcing company. Among them include asking the right questions during onboarding to see if they are familiar with your hardware and software systems. It also helps to find a local provider who can visit in person during an emergency and to establish trust among your employees.

You can also check for certifications, partnerships, and reviews to determine if they fit your business needs and goals. Most importantly, your IT team should be dedicated to helping your company succeed.

