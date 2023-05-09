Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Ogden man, teen charged with murder and robbery in fatal shooting

May 9, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)

(KSL-TV)

KSL.com

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man and an Ogden teenager have been charged with shooting and killing a man during a robbery attempt.

Hugo Zamora Jr., 25, and Charli Ortega Delgadillo, 17, were each charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. Each was also charged with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, a second-degree felony for Zamora who is restricted due to a prior conviction on a violent felony, and a third-degree felony for Delgadillo.

Delgadillo has been charged as an adult.

Just before 3 a.m. on March 14, Ogden police were called to a report of a shooting near 2957 Childs Ave. and discovered Robert Lorenz Bien, 34, dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

A man who was with Bien said two males — later identified as Zamora and Delgadillo — came up to them on the side of the road and one of them pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the victims, according to charging documents.

Suspect arrested for murder, robbery in Ogden fatal shooting

The witness said he gave them $60 out of his pocket, but his friend “refused to cooperate with the suspects’ demands and was ultimately shot and killed,” the charges state.

Detectives working the case identified Zamora as the driver and arrested him on May 1. When questioned, he gave police limited information about what happened, stating that “Charli got out of his vehicle and ended up on the ground with another individual. Hugo stated that he heard shots go off and saw Charli getting up off the ground. Hugo advised that Charli ended up getting back into his vehicle and they then left the scene,” according to the charges.

Delgadillo was 16 at the time.

In a motion filed by prosecutors requesting that Delgadillo be kept in custody pending trial, they note that police were able to link the defendants to the crime by, in part, forensics ballistics testing.

On April 7, Zamora and Delgadillo went to the Harold Crane Waterfowl management area. Three days later, “shell casings were collected from the area where the suspect vehicle had stopped.” The casings were sent to a lab for examination and determined to match the ones collected on March 14 at the scene of the shooting, the motion states.

Bien was born in Salt Lake City, but grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond High School, according to his obituary.

“He was a hard worker. He worked at Emeritus Estates for 11 years and was currently working as a chef at City Club,” it says.

