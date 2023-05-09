Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
1 ejected, 2 extricated from car following crash that ended Parleys Canyon pursuit

May 9, 2023, 4:19 PM

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At least one person was ejected from a car early Tuesday morning following a pursuit through Parleys Canyon.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began just before 1 a.m. after authorities attempted to stop a vehicle at state Route 224 and Bear Cub for multiple traffic violations.

“The pursuit continued with varying speeds down Parleys Canyon,” read a Tuesday press release from the agency.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said during the pursuit, the driver entered a freeway exchange from Interstate 80 and and lost control when it tried to return to I-80.

Roden said the car hit and then flipped over a barrier before coming to a stop on Interstate 215, blocking some lanes of travel.

All three passengers — identified as two women and one man — sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. Roden said one of them was ejected, while the other two were trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, two of the passengers had multiple outstanding warrants for their arrest.

“During a search of the vehicle and the wreckage, distribution amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located. Suspected stolen items which include U.S. mail were also located within the wreckage,” the post stated.

Roden said the ramp was closed until approximately 4 a.m.

