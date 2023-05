High School Spring Championship Streaming Guide: 2A/3A Baseball, Softball, Boys Soccer

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring championship season is here in high school sports in the state of Utah and KSL Sports has you covered for every event.

May 10-13 will feature 2A/3A baseball, softball, and boys’ soccer. The 4A boys’ soccer semifinals and championship match is this week as well.

The 2A/3A softball tournament will be at the Spanish Fork Complex. The 2A baseball tournament will be at BYU. The 3A baseball tournament will be at Kearns High School. The 2A/3A/4A boys’ soccer semifinals will be held at Zions Bank Stadium with the finals at America First Field.

Boys Soccer Tournaments At Zions Bank Stadium And America First Field

Wednesday, May 10

2A Semifinals

No. 5 American Heritage vs. No. 1 St. Joseph – 3:00 PM

No. 11 Waterford vs. No. 2 Maeser Prep Academy – 5:30 PM

3A Semifinals

No. 4 Morgan vs. No. 1 Ogden – 10:00 AM

No. 3 Manti vs. No. 2 Juan Diego – 12:30 PM

Thursday, May 11

4A Semifinals

No. 8 Dixie vs. No. 5 Green Canyon – 10:00 AM

No. 6 Mountain Crest vs. No. 2 Crimson Cliffs – 12:30 PM

Friday, May 12

2A Championship

TBD vs. TBD – 1:00 PM

3A Championship

TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 PM

4A Championship

TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 PM

2A Baseball Tournament At BYU

Thursday, May 11

Winner of No. 5 San Juan/No. 11 North Sevier vs. Winner of No. 7 Gunnison Valley – 11:00 AM

Winner of No. 3 Duchesne/No. 13 North Summit vs. Winner of No. 8 Millard/No. 10 Milford – 1:30 PM

No. 4 Beaver vs. No. 1 South Sevier – Quarterfinal – 4:30 PM

No. 6 Kanab vs. No. 2 Enterprise – Quarterfinal – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 12

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 26 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 15 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 28 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 13

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

3A Baseball Tournament At Kearns High School

Thursday, May 11

Winner of No. 7 Ogden/No. 8 Emery vs. Winner of No. 5 Union/No. 11 Richfield – 11:00 AM

Winner of No. 6 Juan Diego/No. 13 American Leadership vs. Winner of No. 9 Summit Academy/No. 10 Grantsville – 1:30 PM

No. 4 Manti vs. No. 1 Juab – Quarterfinal – 4:30 PM

No. 3 Canyon View vs. No. 2 Carbon – Quarterfinal – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 12

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 26 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 15 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 28 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 13

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

2A Softball Tournament At Spanish Fork Complex

Thursday, May 11

No. 9 Millard vs. No. 1 Enterprise – 10:00 AM

No. 5 Beaver vs. No. 4 Parowan – 10:00 AM

No. 6 South Sevier vs. No. 3 San Juan – 12:15 PM

No. 7 Gunnison Valley vs. No. 2 Duchesne – 12:15 PM

No. 16 Kanab vs. Loser of No. 7 Gunnison Valley/No. 2 Duchesne – 2:30 PM

No. 13 Piute vs. Loser of No. 6 South Sevier/No. 3 San Juan – 2:30 PM

No. 11 North Sevier vs. Loser of No. 5 Beaver/No. 4 Parowan – 4:45 PM

No. 10 Milford vs. Loser of No. 9 Millard/No. 1 Enterprise – 4:45 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 24 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 25 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 12

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 13 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 14 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 26 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 27 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 15 – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 28 – 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 13

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

3A Softball Tournament At Spanish Fork Complex

Thursday, May 11

No. 9 South Summit vs. No. 1 Grantsville – 10:00 AM

No. 12 Manti vs. No. 4 Carbon – 10:00 AM

No. 6 Union vs. No. 3 North Sanpete – 12:15 PM

No. 7 Morgan vs. No. 2 Canyon View – 12:15 PM

No. 8 Emery vs. Loser of No. 7 Morgan/No. 2 Canyon View – 2:30 PM

No. 5 Providence Hall vs. Loser of No. 6 Union/No. 3 North Sanpete – 2:30 PM

No. 11 Juan Diego vs. Loser of No. 12 Manti/No. 4 Carbon – 4:45 PM

No. 15 Juab vs. Loser of No. 9 South Summit/No. 1 Grantsville – 4:45 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 24 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 25 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 12

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 13 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Game 14 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 26 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 27 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 15 – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 28 – 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 13

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

