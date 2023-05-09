Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Evacuations in progress in St. George wildfire

May 9, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A wildfire prompted evacuations in St. George at 2500 E Waters Edge, just south of the Virgin River near Mall Drive.

According to St. George Police Department, the fire is spreading quickly and police are warning the public to stay away from the area.

(Courtesy: Greg Murray) (Courtesy: Greg Murray) (Courtesy: Greg Murray) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes)

The fire is threatening multiple structures and firefighting efforts are in progress.

Information about what homes or structures were involved was not available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

