Evacuations in progress in St. George wildfire

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A wildfire prompted evacuations in St. George at 2500 E Waters Edge, just south of the Virgin River near Mall Drive.

According to St. George Police Department, the fire is spreading quickly and police are warning the public to stay away from the area.

The fire is threatening multiple structures and firefighting efforts are in progress.

A new fire in the River Bottoms of Washington County has threatened multiple structures and is forcing evacuations. Multiple resources have been requested and are responding. The State of Utah resources have been requested. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/2X6wa2FYhd — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 9, 2023

Information about what homes or structures were involved was not available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.