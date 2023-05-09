Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WILDFIRES

UPDATE: St. George wildfire contained; cause under investigation

May 9, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 10:33 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — State fire officials say “Washington Assist 01,” which sparked Tuesday in the area of 2500 E. Waters Edge in St. George, is now 100% contained.

“We’ll probably have smoldering for the next few days,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said to KSL TV. “Right now, we’re looking at a cause — possibly a controlled burn. Did have a permit a few days ago.”

A couple of the challenges crews faced Tuesday afternoon were erratic winds and keeping people out of the area.

“Our main concern is life safety, make sure we have everyone accounted for,” Stoker said. “The smoke, when that wind shifts, it can be blinding to our staff and people in the area.”

(Courtesy: Greg Murray) (Courtesy: Greg Murray) (Courtesy: Greg Murray) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes) (Courtesy: Tanner Hughes)

Robyn Johnson lives on the Virgin River. She was a few miles away when she saw the smoke. She rushed home.

“I looked down and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s where the farm is.’”

She’s relieved no homes burned and no one was injured, but she still feels a little on edge.

“Just watching it, hopefully it doesn’t jump the river,” Johnson said.

The fire burned 40 acres. At its peak, it was threatening about 100 homes, but there were no mandatory evacuations, although some people did leave as a precaution.

The cause remains under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Wildfires

(BIA Foresty & Wildland Fire - Uintah & Ouray Agency)...

Josh Ellis

New wildfire threatening infrastructure in Uintah County

Crews have responded to a new wildfire that is threatening residents and infrastructure south of Fort Duchesne.

16 days ago

US Forest Service working on thinning the flammable greenery. (US Forest Service)...

Mike Anderson

Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires

Over a hundred million dollars of federal funding is planned to reduce the wildfire danger across Utah, focusing on specific areas to keep communities safer.

4 months ago

FILE: Crews drop fire retardant on the Jacob City Fire on July 9. (UWCNF)...

Michael Houck

Charges dropped against man who allegedly started Jacob City Fire

Tooele county attorneys have dropped the charges against the man who allegedly started a 4,000-acre wildfire over the summer. 

5 months ago

The Rainbow Fire near Ogden Canyon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The fire forced evacuations. (Chopper...

Madison Swenson

Human-caused wildfires decrease in Utah for second year

Gov. Spencer Cox is thanking Utahns for using their fire sense after the state recorded a drop in human-caused wildfires for the second year in a row.

6 months ago

helicopter power poles...

Jed Boal

Millcreek Canyon to reopen after 100 power poles removed for wildfire prevention

Millcreek Canyon has been closed to the public for two days as Rocky Mountain Power wraps up a project to reduce wildfire risk.

6 months ago

Several agencies will be working in Parley's Canyon to clear fuel for a potential wildfire that wou...

Tamara Vaifanua

Work to begin on clearing forest fire fuel from Parleys Canyon

Fuel reduction projects will begin this week at Parleys Canyon.

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

UPDATE: St. George wildfire contained; cause under investigation