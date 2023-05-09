Driver crashes into hillside after brakes allegedly go out on Ogden Divide

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
May 9, 2023, 5:00 PM

BY


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — Two men were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a box truck crashed into the side of a hill.

According to Sgt. Creager with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was headed downhill on the Ogden Divide when the driver claims the brakes went out. The driver then swerved into the side of the hill to his right rather than go off the cliff to his left.

The driver was ejected through the front windshield, while the passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, remained inside. Creager said the men were breathing, conscious and alert when deputies arrived on scene, but they both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Their identities have not been released at this time. An investigation into whether the brakes actually faltered or not is ongoing.

