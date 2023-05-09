Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Governor Cox: Confident Olympics Will Return To SLC In 2030 Or 2034

May 9, 2023, 4:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah governor Spencer Cox said that his confidence level in bringing the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or 2034 is at “99.9 percent.”

The 18th governor of the Beehive State discussed Salt Lake City’s bid for the Games during an interview with Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard on KSL Sports Zone on Tuesday, May 9.

Garrard asked Cox if he could provide his confidence level in landing the Winter Olympics again.

The governor revealed that his confidence level was nearly 100 percent certain. Cox said he believes that the state would be ready for the Games in 2030 if Salt Lake City were to earn an earlier bid. However, 2034 has reportedly been Utah’s more likely opportunity to host the Olympics for the first time since 2002.

Cox believes that a resolution to Salt Lake City’s interest and the IOC’s decision will be known prior to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The IOC finds Salt Lake City as an appealing landing spot for the Games due to the infrastructure that’s still in place from 2002, according to Cox. The governor added that Utah is North America’s hub for Winter Olympic sports.

To hear Cox’s entire conversation with Olsen and Garrard, listen to the podcast above. Check out Hans & Scotty G on weekdays from 12-3 p.m. (MDT) on KSL Sports Zone.

Salt Lake City 2002

The 2002 Winter Games were held in Salt Lake City, and the surrounding areas from February 8-24 in 2002.

Events for the Games were held across ten competitive venues in downtown Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo, and in the mountains near Salt Lake City.

Olympic Venues in Utah

Many venues of past Olympics are torn down, not cared for, or are left abandoned after the Games are over.

All ten venues used for competition during the 2002 Olympics are still in use, making Salt Lake an ideal candidate for future Games.

In 2019, the United States Olympic Committee announced Salt Lake will be its selection for a future Winter Olympics bid.

Deer Valley Resort

  • Location: Park City, Utah
  • Established: 1930s
  • Current Use: Ski Resort

Deer Valley is a ski resort located in Park City, Utah. The resort is 36 miles east of Salt Lake City. During the 2002 Olympics, Deer Valley hosted freestyle moguls, aerial, and alpine slalom events. The resort continues to host international ski competitions.

While the resort is open to the public, Deer Valley is one of three ski resorts in the United States that doesn’t allow snowboarding.

Maverik Center (formerly E Center)

  • Location: West Valley City, Utah
  • Established: September 22, 1997
  • Current Use: Ice Hockey/Multi-purpose Arena

The Maverik Center, formerly known as the E Center, is a multi-purpose arena located nearly seven miles southwest of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. During the 2002 Games, the E Center hosted ice hockey events.

The E Center was renamed to Maverik Center in 2010.

Currently, the Maverik Center is the home to a minor league hockey club named the Utah Grizzlies. The arena also hosts other events such as concerts.

Park City Mountain Resort

  • Location: Park City, Utah
  • Established: December 21, 1963, as Treasure Moutain
  • Current Use: Ski/Snowboard Resort

Park City Mountain Resort is a ski/snowboard resort located in Park City, Utah. The resort is 32 miles east of Salt Lake City.

During the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics, Park City Mountain Resort hosted snowboarding and alpine giant slalom events.

The resort contains slalom and giant slalom training courses used by the U.S. Ski Team.

In 2014, Park City Mountain Resort merged with nearby Canyons Resort to create one of the largest resorts in the United States.

The Peaks Ice Arena

  • Location: Provo, Utah
  • Established: November 20, 1998
  • Current Use: Ice Hockey/Figure Skating Arena

Peaks Ice Arena is an indoor ice hockey and figure skating arena in Provo, Utah. The arena is 43 miles south of Salt Lake City.

It was built alongside West Valley City’s E Center as an ice hockey and figure skating venue for the 2002 Olympics.

The arena is currently used as a public skating rink and the home of several local hockey teams including BYU men’s hockey and local high school teams.

 

  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Established: October 4, 1991, as the Delta Center
  • Current Use: Basketball/Multi-purpose Arena

Vivint Arena, soon to be renamed the Delta Center, is a multi-purpose arena located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

Due to commercial naming rights, the arena was referred to as the Salt Lake Ice Center during the 2002 Olympics.

During the Salt Lake Games, the area hosted figure skating and short track speed skating events.

Vivint Smart Home Arena has been the home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz since 1991. The arena hosts other events such as concerts and other sporting events.

In 2017, the arena underwent a $125 million renovation.

Snowbasin

  • Location: Mount Ogden, Weber County, Utah
  • Established: 1939
  • Current Use: Ski/Snowboard Resort

Snowbasin is a ski/snowboard resort located in Weber County, Utah. The resort is 33 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.

During the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics, Snowbasin hosted alpine skiing for downhill, super-G, and combined races.

Opened in 1939, Snowbasin is one of the oldest continually operating ski resorts in the U.S.

Soldier Hollow

  • Location: Wasatch Mountain State Park, Wasatch County, Utah
  • Established: January 5, 2001
  • Current Use: Cross-Country Ski Venue

Soldier Hollow is a cross-country ski venue located in Wasatch Mountain State Park in Wasatch County, Utah. The venue is 53 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

During the 2002 Winter Olympics, Soldier Hollow hosted cross-country skiing, biathlon, and Nordic combined events.

Since the Games in 2002, the venue has been used for cross-country skiing, tubing, and snowshoeing. During the summer, Soldier Hollow is used for mountain biking and golfing.

The Ice Sheet at Ogden

  • Location: Weber State University, Ogden, Utah
  • Established: April 1994
  • Current Use: Curling/Ice Hockey/Figure Skating Training Center

The Ice Sheet at Ogden, also known as the Weber County Ice Sheet, is located on the Weber State University Campus in Ogden, Utah. The Ice Sheet originally opened as a recreational training center in 1994. The facility is located 35 miles north of Salt Lake City.

In 2002, the Ice Sheet at Ogden was used in the Olympics for curling events.

The facility continues to host curling events as well as public skating, hockey, figure skating, speed skating, and ice shows.

The Ice Sheet is home to multiple hockey teams. The junior ice hockey team, the Ogden Mustangs as well as Weber State’s men’s hockey teams both play at the Ice Sheet at Ogden.

Utah Olympic Oval

  • Location: Kearns, Utah
  • Established: February 2001
  • Current Use: Indoor Speed Skating Oval

The Utah Olympic Oval is an indoor skating facility located in Kearns, Utah. The oval is 14 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

The facility hosted long track speed skating events during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

During the 2002 Games, ten Olympic records and nine world records were set at the Utah Olympic Oval. It was the largest number of world records ever set during one event.

The U.S. Olympic Speedskating Team is currently headquartered at the Oval in Kearns.

The special needs hockey team, the North Utah Grizzlies, calls the Utah Olympic Oval home.

Utah Olympic Park

  • Location: Park City, Utah
  • Established: January 9, 1993 (Ski jumps), January 25, 1997 (Track)
  • Current Use: Winter Sports Park

The Utah Olympic Park is a winter sports park located in Park City, Utah. The park is 28 miles east of Salt Lake City.

During the 2002 Winter Olympics, the Utah Olympic Park hosted skeleton, bobsleigh, luge, ski jumping, and Nordic combined events.

Currently, the venue is used as a training facility for Olympic and developing athletes.

Six other venues were used for non-competitive events. Those venues included the Main Media Center (located in the Salt Palace Convention Center), Olympic Medals Plaza, Olympic Village, Park City Main Street, Rice-Eccles Stadium, and Salt Lake Olympic Square.

