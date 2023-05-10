Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Woodruff Narrows Reservoir braces for runoff

May 9, 2023, 6:55 PM | Updated: 7:04 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Woodruff, Utah residents were under a flood warning as the Bear River ran high, with two nearby reservoirs spilling over Tuesday.

The Woodruff Narrows is one of those reservoirs where water is being sent down the spillway. Town leaders expected some of the worst conditions they’ve ever seen but are now grateful for a cool-off.

“There’s still a lot of snow that needs to melt that will come down those mountains, so we’re just anticipating and being prepared for what’s to come,” said Monika Schulthess, member of the Woodruff town board.

Click here for all current and upcoming forecasts on Utah’s flooding and resources to protect your home.

Town board members like Schulthess and Braydon Deru are preparing their small Utah town for the worst as the weather gets warmer.

“Our major concern is how fast the water is going to come. Right now, it’s been pretty under control,” Deru said.

The residents have come together to do what they can, from filling thousands of sandbags to ensuring clear waterways.

“There’s been a couple of spots that are concerning in town as far as water buildup. We’ve cut the road in a couple of places to be able to allow for more water to flow through,” Deru said.

And with the roads cut, the town is taking the opportunity to install pipes that will give the water more pathways for future years. But laying a path for the unpredictable weather is never easy.

“I mean, my kids were snowmobiling two weeks ago out in these fields, you know?” Deru said. “So it’s gone fast, and as temperatures continue to rise, then our concern is going to continue to rise as well.”

While Mother Nature frequently brings surprises, the board members say residents will work together with whatever happens in the weeks and months ahead.

“This community is really good, and I’m grateful that I live here,” expressed Schulthess.

