Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘A community gathering spot’: Pleasant Grove breaks ground on $600M development project

May 10, 2023, 6:44 AM

St. John Properties regional partner Daniel Thomas and Gov. Spencer Cox walk to the groundbreaking ...

St. John Properties regional partner Daniel Thomas and Gov. Spencer Cox walk to the groundbreaking site for Valley Grove's sixth phase of development on Tuesday in Pleasant Grove. (Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com)

(Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — St. John Properties announced a $600 million investment into Utah County Tuesday as part of the sixth phase of development for Valley Grove, a mixed-use commercial area off I-15 in Pleasant Grove.

Daniel Thomas, regional partner for St. John Properties, said he is overwhelmingly grateful for the community of builders that has helped him make the Valley Grove vision come to life.

Valley Grove first began development in 2015. The entirety of the Valley Grove development encompasses 128 acres and accounts for a $1.2 billion investment into the city by St. John Properties. Currently, the development includes numerous restaurants and office buildings.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Thomas, along with city leaders, broke ground Tuesday for the sixth phase of development.

This new phase will cover 47 acres of land, adding 300,000 square feet of office space, 200,000 square feet of retail space, more than 30 restaurants, a new hotel, a 2.12 acre promenade meant to be a community gathering space and 1,155 “luxury” homes, the company said in a news release. Developers did not specify Tuesday whether they would be single-family homes or a mix of single-family and higher density housing.

“This idea of gathering places has become more and more important to me over the course of my public service,” Cox said during a speech at the groundbreaking. Humans are wired for connection and prioritizing community areas is essential to provide opportunities for connection, he said.

Cox said he is very proud of the economy of the state and looks forward to the economic growth this development will bring, but “none of that matters if we don’t build community.”

Cox said he experienced a “palpable sense of community” as hundreds of people came together to enjoy the famous cherry blossoms at the state Capitol in the past two weeks.

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for St. John Properties’ development project called Valley Grove in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. (Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com)

He emphasized the need for more “third spaces” like that. First and second spaces are home and work, but “we desperately need those third spaces. Places where we as a community can come together.”

This new development is meant to become a gathering space where the community can find connection, Cox said.

Thomas spoke of Utah’s motto “Industry” and how his company is trying to emphasize that ideal in its development plans for the city. Thomas said there is still a lot of work to do to bring the vision of Valley Grove to life, but Tuesday’s groundbreaking was a celebration of progress so far.

“We aren’t able to do any of this without our clients, without our tenants,” Thomas said.

During a luncheon before the groundbreaking, Thomas announced St. John Properties is donating $25,000 to Alpine School District to aid in restoration efforts of the block letter G that is painted on the mountain. Students at Pleasant Grove High School started raising funds to restore the G last year to help preserve the landmark that has lasted for more than 100 years.

Development can be wonderful or terrible, Cox said. Economics are important and the governor said he is proud of Utah’s economy because it allows Utahns to do more things that matter.

“But it is so much more than that,” Cox said. “We are more than just our economic output.”

Utah is unique and special because of the entrepreneurs, developers and citizens who understand their role is not just to make money, but to give back to the community after they find success, Cox said.

“This is the positive type of growth: setting aside a couple acres in a development that could be used to make a lot more money, for a community gathering spot. Writing those big checks to make sure our young people, our old people, understand that you are part of this vibrant ecosystem that we have here in our state,” Cox said.

Cox said he is grateful for all of the people in the state who are building and making their community a better place to live.

“You, the builders, are the job creators. You are what makes our economy tick,” Cox said. “We are living in the best state in the United States and it’s because of you.”

St. John Properties did not announce a completion date for this development project.

City and government leaders break ground with St. John Properties management for the development of mixed-use commercial area Valley Grove in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. (Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com) St. John Properties regional partner Daniel Thomas and Gov. Spencer Cox pose in front of a floral G with other St. John Properties leadership during a groundbreaking ceremony for a Valley Grove development project in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. (Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com) St. John Properties regional partner Daniel Thomas and Gov. Spencer Cox walk to the groundbreaking site for Valley Grove's sixth phase of development on Tuesday in Pleasant Grove. (Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com) Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for St. John Properties' development project called Valley Grove in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. (Cassidy Wixom/KSL.com)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Tooele City Fire Department...

Madison Swenson

Dog dies in Tooele house fire

A dog died from smoke inhalation earlier this month after flames tore through a home in Tooele.

12 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy

3 teens charged in connection with double shooting in West Valley City

Three teens have been charged as adults in connection with a double shooting in West Valley City at a party last year that left one dead and another injured.

12 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utahn amplifying AAPI voices beyond the month of May

This month, we’re celebrating the cultures and contributions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua talked to one Utahn who is empowering the next generation.

12 hours ago

KSL’S Matt Gephardt gets to work on setting up a new garden as he digs into its cost savings. (Je...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Can you save on groceries by growing your own food?

Everyone is looking for ways to stretch their budgets, especially on one of the biggest expenses for households: food. If you grow your food instead of buying it, can you save money? Matt Gephardt did some digging to find out.

2 days ago

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Michael Tyson Nance....

Emily Ashcraft

Salt Lake man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, shooting at responding police officers

Michael Tyson Nance admitted Tuesday to shooting and killing his girlfriend, and then shooting at and injuring two Salt Lake police officers in February 2020. The admission is part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

2 days ago

(KSLTV)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck

Woodruff Narrows Reservoir braces for runoff

Woodruff residents were under a flood warning as the Bear River ran high, with two nearby reservoirs spilling over Tuesday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

‘A community gathering spot’: Pleasant Grove breaks ground on $600M development project