Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle

May 10, 2023, 6:58 AM

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about preven...

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about preventing a first-ever government default, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff, President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case that lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached.

Biden will travel to Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday to argue that a measure passed by House GOP lawmakers that would lift the debt limit for about a year while curbing some federal spending would impose cuts for veterans care, educators and other domestic priorities. The area is represented by first-term Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district Biden won in 2020.

The White House will use the trip to trumpet what it says is economic progress under the Democratic president — pointing to the number of jobs created during his term and a fresh focus on domestic manufacturing — while warning that an unprecedented debt default would threaten millions of jobs and raise the prospect of a recession.

Back in Washington, senior White House officials and congressional aides were starting to discuss a path to avert a catastrophic debt default as soon as June 1, in preparation for another meeting between Biden and top Capitol Hill leaders later this week. But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., showed few signs that he and House Republicans were willing to budge from their debt limit proposal, and Biden underscored again that their plan was a non-starter with him.

“He’s proposed deep cuts that I believe will hurt American families,” Biden told reporters after his meeting with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Biden in his remarks also will invoke the specter of cuts to veterans’ care, an issue that has become particularly sensitive in the back-and-forth rhetoric between the White House and congressional Republicans. When the president suggested during the meeting that the House GOP plan could end up cutting benefits to veterans, McCarthy told reporters that he shot back that was a “lie.” But Biden disputed that it was a lie, saying that the across-the-board cuts would affect veterans’ care and other vital domestic programs.

The stalemate comes as the U.S. government is rapidly bumping up against its legal borrowing authority, meaning that it may not be able to pay its bills as early as the start of next month unless lawmakers agree to lift the limit.

Biden is also scheduled to spend a week abroad on a trip to Japan, Australia and Papua New Guinea later this month. He said postponing his travel is “possible but not likely.”

With debt talks showing minimal progress, the White House hopes that Biden’s public relations campaign — starting in a congressional district that will be key for Democrats seeking to wrest House control back from Republicans next year — increases pressure on GOP lawmakers who can’t afford politically to alienate moderate voters. Lawler, as one of 18 House Republicans hailing from a congressional district won by Biden, is a prime target for the White House.

Still, Lawler accepted the invitation from the White House, “maybe to their surprise,” the lawmaker said in an interview Tuesday. He said it was a “little disappointing” that Biden was spending his time traveling his district rather than negotiating with other leaders in Washington.

“Nobody wants to see us default. Nobody wants to see us not raise the debt limit. But they also don’t want to see us continue to spend money that we don’t have,” Lawler said. “When I’m out talking to folks in my community, my district, by and large they agree with my stance.”

Despite Lawler’s presence at the event, at Westchester Community College, Biden is “always going to be honest with the American people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

“The president is going to drive home the impact of these current discussions that we’re having — the economy, how it affects real hardworking Americans. That’s what you’re going to hear from the president,” she said. “He’ll be very clear about that. He’ll be clear about what could potentially happen.”

House Republicans, in their debt measure that passed in April, are aiming for $4.5 trillion in deficit savings through cuts in spending, eliminating tax breaks for investing in clean energy, and undoing the Biden administration’s proposal that would forgive student loan debt. The White House has made it clear that Biden would veto that legislation.

Democrats, who control the Senate by 51-49, are calling for a “clean” debt limit hike without any conditions such as spending cuts, but any such measure would require the support of at least nine Republican senators, and most of them say they will oppose doing so.

While in New York on Wednesday, Biden, who formalized his reelection campaign on April 25, also will hold a pair of fundraisers.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The company on Wednesday said it is introducing the next evolution of Google Search. The look and f...

Samantha Murphy Kelly

The most popular search engine in the world is about to look different

Google is moving forward with plans to bring AI chat features to its core search engine as it works to keep pace with a wave of new artificial intelligence tools that could threaten the company's dominance online for the first time in decades.

13 hours ago

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's bir...

Matthew Perrone

FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill

Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription.

13 hours ago

A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesda...

Associated Press

‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4

Authorities in Detroit say a man fatally shot another customer inside a gas station and wounded two more in a dispute over a small purchase.

13 hours ago

FILE - RaDonda Vaught and her attorney, Peter Strianse, talk with reporters after a court hearing o...

Travis Loller, Associated Press

Former nurse sentenced for dosing error seeks license return

A former Tennessee nurse who was convicted of homicide last year after a medication error killed a patient is seeking to have her license restored.

13 hours ago

Clearance sale signs are displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 26, 2...

Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist

Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy.

13 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washing...

Michael R. Sisak and Jake Offenhartz

George Santos pleads not guilty to multiple criminal charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging a financial fraud in his political campaign.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle