Utahn amplifying AAPI voices beyond the month of May

SALT LAKE CITY — This month, we’re celebrating the cultures and contributions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua talked to one Utahn who is empowering the next generation.

Emilio Manuel Camu has devoted his life to creating a space for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to be seen and heard. His advocacy is a way to honor his grandparents, who came to Utah from the Philippines to live the American dream.

Signs of spring at the Utah State Capitol remind Camu of his journey from the Philippines 20+ years ago to a place he now calls home.

“I went to Cottonwood High School. It was predominantly white at the time. I think I was the only Filipino people knew, so there was a lot of explaining what that meant. I really forced myself to learn more about my history and my culture and how people see me.”

Sharing his Filipino heritage with his peers — from his traditions to the special clothes he wore for special occasions — fueled his desire to represent the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

The Tagalog-Bikolnon Filipino immigrant is involved in various organizations aimed at equity and justice.

He is the founder and director of the Filipino American National Historical Society Utah, national vice president of education and culture for OCA National, director and current president of OCA Asian Pacific Islander American Advocates Utah.

Camu’s helped register voters, organize health fairs and food drives, and works with lawmakers to propose policies that impact these underrepresented groups.

“Our community is only as beautiful as we make it to be. If we don’t speak up for ourselves, who will?”

Camu is also paving the way for future generations. He is the director of the first-generation student success center at Utah Valley University, a role he relates to as a first-generation graduate of the University of Utah.

This is one of many ways he’ll continue to amplify AAPI voices beyond the month of May.

“We’re loving people and we’re all different, but in that sense, when you get to know us, you get to know us as full human beings,” Camu said. “I think that’s what makes this state a beautiful place.”