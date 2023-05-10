Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
BYU Guard Tanner Toolson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

May 10, 2023, 9:42 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball guard Tanner Toolson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The move was first reported by Verbal Commits and confirmed by KSL Sports.

Toolson is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard out of Vancouver, Washington. He was a Washington Player of the Year at Union High School in the class of 2020.

A BYU legacy recruit, Toolson, is the son of BYU great Andy Toolson.

Toolson played one season with the BYU basketball program after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Jacksonville, Florida. His one season was this past season, where he appeared in six games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Whichever team Toolson plays for moving forward in his college career, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. If he receives a medical redshirt year, he could have a fourth.

Toolson was a sharpshooter during his prep career, and he showed flashes of his ability to shoot from beyond the three-point arc during practices this past season.

With Toolson moving on, he becomes the second scholarship player to leave BYU during the 2023 transfer portal cycle joining Braeden Moore, who ended up at Oral Roberts. The NCAA Transfer Portal window for college basketball athletes closes on May 11th.

BYU currently has its full 13 scholarships accounted for heading into its first season in the Big 12 Conference. But movement is still expected on the roster as BYU remains active with transfer portal prospects.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

