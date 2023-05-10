No tsunami warning after M7.6 earthquake reported near Tonga

SALT LAKE CITY — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake was reported near Tonga Wednesday morning, and the National Tsunami Warning Center has not issued any tsunami watches or warnings.

The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 aftershock approximately 30 minutes later. The epicenters of both quakes were located northwest of the Tongan island of Niuatoputapu.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and the United States Geological Survey estimated there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

The 7.6 quake occurred at a depth of 130.5 miles (210 kilometers).

A M7.6 earthquake occurred 25 minutes ago near Tonga, in the South Pacific. At 210 km deep, it should not have been damaging. Although a M7.6 quake below the ocean can trigger a tsunami, at this depth that is unlikely unless there was a triggered submarine landslide. https://t.co/Mk3j62eZxW — Dr. Judith Hubbard (@JudithGeology) May 10, 2023

In January 2022, the area was struck by tsunamis after an undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion.