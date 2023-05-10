Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

No tsunami warning after M7.6 earthquake reported near Tonga

May 10, 2023, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:17 am

(USGS)...

(USGS)

(USGS)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake was reported near Tonga Wednesday morning, and the National Tsunami Warning Center has not issued any tsunami watches or warnings.

The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 aftershock approximately 30 minutes later. The epicenters of both quakes were located northwest of the Tongan island of Niuatoputapu.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and the United States Geological Survey estimated there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

The 7.6 quake occurred at a depth of 130.5 miles (210 kilometers).

In January 2022, the area was struck by tsunamis after an undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Koume, a 5-year-old mongrel, received her certificate at Chiba Riding Park in Wakaba Ward, Chiba. (...

Junko Ogura and Chris Lau

Japanese dog hailed a hero for saving the life of heart attack victim

A dog has been hailed as a hero in Japan after she saved the life of a man who was having a heart attack by sounding the alarm with her incessant barking.

2 days ago

Asa Coast Railway company operates the world's first dual-mode vehicle (DMV) between Tokushima and ...

Ben Jones

Weird and wonderful trains that break the rules

Whether we call them railways or railroads, we're all familiar with the concept -- big, heavy vehicles that can't climb steep hills, running on two steel rails.

3 days ago

University of Utah graduate student Anna Daines holding up the U of U hand sign. (Courtesy: Anna Da...

Shelby Lofton

Utahns in England celebrate King Charles’ coronation

A group of Utahns celebrated King Charles III's coronation in London, England Saturday, the country's first coronation in 70 years. 

4 days ago

A general view shows Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo...

Caroline Faraj and Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

Arab League readmits Syria after 11-year absence

The Arab League has re-admitted Syria after an 11-year absence, the organization said Sunday, following an extraordinary meeting at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

4 days ago

Britain's King Charles III departs Westminster Abbey after his coronation ceremony in London Saturd...

Danica Kirka and Jill Lawlesss, Associated Press

Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, receiving the bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown in a ceremony built on ancient tradition at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.

5 days ago

Police officers block the road near the village of Mali Pozarevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) so...

Jovana Gec and Dustan Stojanovic, Associated Press

8 fatally shot in Serbian town day after 9 killed at school

Serbian state television says at least eight people have been killed and 13 wounded in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

No tsunami warning after M7.6 earthquake reported near Tonga