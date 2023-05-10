LOCAL NEWS
Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards
May 10, 2023, 1:24 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out and about giving away free gas cards!
While the flooding risk from the two creeks is diminishing in Salt Lake City, the risk from City Creek is rising.
17 hours ago
On this week's Wednesday Child, Jaxxon is a high energy, loveable little boy that needs a family to help with his medical issues.
17 hours ago
A Salt Lake woman is facing a criminal charge accusing her of allowing her dog to starve to death.
17 hours ago
The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City.
17 hours ago
One person escaped a fire that destroyed a garage and spread to the home in West Valley City Tuesday evening.
17 hours ago
Dozens of students at Copper Hills High School took turns donating blood Wednesday with a big goal in mind.
17 hours ago
