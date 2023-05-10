Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Coach Bob Huggins Receives Discipline For Anti-Gay Slur

May 10, 2023, 1:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – West Virginia University announced discipline for men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins after using an anti-gay slur earlier this week.

Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year, said a homophobic slur during a Cincinnati radio program on Monday. The slur was geared toward Xavier fans and also disparaged Catholics.

After reviewing the matter, West Virginia announced that Huggins would have his salary reduced by $1 million. Plus, he would be suspended for the first three regular-season games of the 2023-24 season and his contract would go from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement.

Huggins will be suspended, lose $1 million in salary

West Virginia added that if another incident with offensive language occurs, it will result in Huggins being immediately terminated from his position.

Huggins will also be required to participate in training addressing inequality, including homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, and more.

“We will never truly know the damage that has been done by the words said in those 90 seconds. Words matter and they can leave scars that can never be seen,” wrote WVU President Gordon Gee and AD Wren Baker in a joint statement. “But words can also heal. And by taking this moment to learn more about another’s perspective, speak respectfully and lead with understanding, perhaps the words ‘do better’ will lead to meaningful change for all.”

Bob Huggins accepts the discipline from West Virginia

After the discipline was announced by West Virginia, Huggins issued a statement.

“Over the past 48 hours, I have reflected on the awful words that I shared on a radio program earlier this week. I deeply regret my actions, the hurt they unfairly caused others and the negative attention my words have brought to West Virginia University.

“I also regret the embarrassment and disappointment it has caused our athletics family, members of our campus community and the state of West Virginia. I am sorry for the hurt and distress I have caused our students and our student-athletes. I represent more than just our university and our basketball program, and it pains me to know that I have let so many people down.

“I have no excuse for the language I used, and I take full responsibility. I will abide with the actions outlined by the university and athletics leadership to learn from this incident. I have had several conversations with colleagues and friends that I deeply respect and admire over the last 24 hours, and I am keenly aware of the pain that I have caused. I meant what I wrote on Monday – I will do better.”

Who is Bob Huggins?

Huggins was born in Morgantown, West Virginia. He played point guard for WVU in the mid-1970s. After head coaching stops at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, and Kansas State, Huggins became the head coach at West Virginia in 2007.

He has led the Mountaineers to a Final Four in 2010, four Sweet 16s, and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances. Last season, the Mountaineers finished 19-15 and had a round of 64 exit in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

This off-season, according to 247Sports, Huggins has pieced together the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country. West Virginia opens the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on November 6.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna Named To U.S. Team For U-20 World Cup

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna earned a spot on the United States Youth National Team for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Auburn TE Landen King Commits To Utah Football

Former Auburn Tigers tight end Landen King announced his commitment to the University of Utah football program.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Running Back Position Analysis For 2023 Season

Breaking down BYU's running back unit heading into their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brice Sensabaugh NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft and will likely look closely at Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ex-Raiders WR Pleads Guilty To Driving Drunk, Causing Fatal Crash

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to driving his sports car drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman and her dog.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

10 Must-Watch Big 12 Nonconference Games In 2023

The Big 12 will look to make statements in some marquee nonconference games.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Big 12 Coach Bob Huggins Receives Discipline For Anti-Gay Slur