Wednesday Child: 4-year-old Jaxxon needs family support for health issues

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – When you’re four years old, there are so many things to see and do at the park, and Jaxxon loves to do it all.

“Jaxxon is a high energy, loveable little boy who loves to snuggle and watch movies, he likes to listen to music, he likes to spend time playing outside, he’s just a bundle of joy,” said Isabelle Adams, Jaxxon’s case worker for Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services.

Jaxxon is autistic and non-verbal and enjoys independent playtime, and when he’s at the park, his love for exploring takes over.

“He is really great at engaging himself on his own and keeping himself entertained,” Adams said. “He likes to run around and look at things. He loves to sit down and feel the wood chips and the grass and dirt – he’s seeking that sensory stimulation.”

It’s been 18 months since Jaxxon entered state custody, and finding a permanent home has been challenging.

“We had a difficult time finding him a home that was well suited for him and could keep up with his needs, so the first two or three months we had him in state’s custody, we were moving him on average every two weeks,” Adams explained.

Jaxxon attends essential services and therapies that teach him how to function independently, and what he needs now is a family to support his journey.

“Really, what we’re looking for is somebody who has at least a little bit of knowledge and experience in working with kids with autism and developmental delays, knows what to expect with him, and understands the importance of those services and he’s receiving everything he needs,” said Adams.

To learn more about Jaxxon, please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.