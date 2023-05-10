Brice Sensabaugh NBA Draft Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider in June is Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh.

With a top 10 pick, the 16th pick, and the 28th pick in the first round, the Jazz will work out an enormous swath of players projected to be selected throughout the draft.

Let’s look at how Brice Sensabaugh performed in his lone season at Ohio State.

Brice Sensabaugh Strengths

Averages: 16.3 ppg | 5.4 RPG | 1.2 APG | 48 FG% | 40 3Pt % | 83 FT%

One of the best pure scorers in all of college basketball, Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes in scoring by a significant margin, despite coming off the bench in 12 of his 33 appearances.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a powerful 235 lbs frame, the freshman has a build that should be able to withstand the rigors of the NBA game.

Sensabaugh knocked down two or more threes in 21 of 33 games in college, including 11 games with three or more, proving to be one of the deadlier shooters projected in the first round of the draft.

I’ve been increasingly appreciating the ability to not just get to your spots as a scorer, but create shot windows within “failed” drives like this. Seems minor, but essential for players like Sensabaugh where the touch can do the rest of the work, even off dirty footwork pic.twitter.com/vkwjMkasuA — Matt Powers (@DraftPow) April 5, 2023

The Ohio State guard has a tight handle to get to his preferred spots on the floor where his timing and release allow him to get his shot off against any defender.

Sensabaugh is also solid rebounder for a guard, grabbing 5.4 per game, showing a nose for the ball as it comes off the rim.

Though his assist numbers were low, a lack of talent around him likely hurt his totals. Ohio State was better off allowing Sensabaugh to shoot the ball rather than winding up in the hands of one of his teammates.

Brice Sensabaugh Weaknesses

While Sensabaugh was difficult to stop at Ohio State, his shot profile doesn’t necessarily translate to the NBA.

The freshman guard took a ton of mid-range shots, including a number of difficult looks out of the mid-post that really don’t exist in the pro game.

Sensabaugh could use his powerful frame to bully smaller college players, but that won’t be as easy to do at the next level.

A potential risk in Brice Sensabaugh’s profile is the number of fouls NBA referees will call on him, mainly because he has such a strong frame and plays aggressively. Easy call here, but overall the decision-making on these type of plays are not good yet. May cause him to slide. pic.twitter.com/DHDdgcAGZP — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) May 10, 2023

Though his handles are adequate, he lacks elite quickness and athleticism making him a mostly below-the-rim player who doesn’t earn a lot of trips to the free-throw line, despite efficient percentages.

His lack of athleticism and average foot speed makes him a below-average defender, and could really limit his potential overall in the NBA.

While Sensabaugh’s 40 percent three-point shooting should translate smoothly, his other skills, matched with his unique frame don’t draw obvious professional comparisons.

He may not be tall enough to match up with pros in the frontcourt, and might not have the speed, or playmaking skills to play in the backcourt.

Brice Sensabaugh Overall

Considering his ability to shoot the three and create solid looks for himself in the mid-range at just 19 years old, Sensabaugh should warrant consideration for teams drafting in the teens and early 20s.

If his athleticism and burst can improve with NBA strength training, better spacing, and more talented players around him, he could be one of the higher-value picks taken outside of the lottery.

Feel like it’s a good time to remind everyone that Brice Sensabaugh is a freshman. 😱@bricepsensa x @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/FNlvIKc2Gf — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023

If his worst-case scenario is a 6-foot-6 shooter who can attack closeouts, he’ll be a second-unit scorer that could be helpful when placed in the right situation.

Overall, he’s one of the riskier players projected in the late lottery but could outperform a number of players drafted ahead of him.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @benshoops