Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Brice Sensabaugh NBA Draft Analysis

May 10, 2023, 3:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider in June is Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh.

With a top 10 pick, the 16th pick, and the 28th pick in the first round, the Jazz will work out an enormous swath of players projected to be selected throughout the draft.

Let’s look at how Brice Sensabaugh performed in his lone season at Ohio State.

Brice Sensabaugh Strengths

Averages: 16.3 ppg | 5.4 RPG | 1.2 APG | 48 FG% | 40 3Pt % | 83 FT%

One of the best pure scorers in all of college basketball, Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes in scoring by a significant margin, despite coming off the bench in 12 of his 33 appearances.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a powerful 235 lbs frame, the freshman has a build that should be able to withstand the rigors of the NBA game.

Sensabaugh knocked down two or more threes in 21 of 33 games in college, including 11 games with three or more, proving to be one of the deadlier shooters projected in the first round of the draft.

The Ohio State guard has a tight handle to get to his preferred spots on the floor where his timing and release allow him to get his shot off against any defender.

Sensabaugh is also solid rebounder for a guard, grabbing 5.4 per game, showing a nose for the ball as it comes off the rim.

Though his assist numbers were low, a lack of talent around him likely hurt his totals. Ohio State was better off allowing Sensabaugh to shoot the ball rather than winding up in the hands of one of his teammates.

Brice Sensabaugh Weaknesses

While Sensabaugh was difficult to stop at Ohio State, his shot profile doesn’t necessarily translate to the NBA.

The freshman guard took a ton of mid-range shots, including a number of difficult looks out of the mid-post that really don’t exist in the pro game.

Sensabaugh could use his powerful frame to bully smaller college players, but that won’t be as easy to do at the next level.

Though his handles are adequate, he lacks elite quickness and athleticism making him a mostly below-the-rim player who doesn’t earn a lot of trips to the free-throw line, despite efficient percentages.

His lack of athleticism and average foot speed makes him a below-average defender, and could really limit his potential overall in the NBA.

While Sensabaugh’s 40 percent three-point shooting should translate smoothly, his other skills, matched with his unique frame don’t draw obvious professional comparisons.

He may not be tall enough to match up with pros in the frontcourt, and might not have the speed, or playmaking skills to play in the backcourt.

Brice Sensabaugh Overall

Considering his ability to shoot the three and create solid looks for himself in the mid-range at just 19 years old, Sensabaugh should warrant consideration for teams drafting in the teens and early 20s.

If his athleticism and burst can improve with NBA strength training, better spacing, and more talented players around him, he could be one of the higher-value picks taken outside of the lottery.

If his worst-case scenario is a 6-foot-6 shooter who can attack closeouts, he’ll be a second-unit scorer that could be helpful when placed in the right situation.

Overall, he’s one of the riskier players projected in the late lottery but could outperform a number of players drafted ahead of him.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markknanen Snubbed For All-NBA Honors

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen was snubbed for All-NBA honors despite his terrific 2022-23 campaign.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna Named To U.S. Team For U-20 World Cup

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna earned a spot on the United States Youth National Team for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Auburn TE Landen King Commits To Utah Football

Former Auburn Tigers tight end Landen King announced his commitment to the University of Utah football program.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Running Back Position Analysis For 2023 Season

Breaking down BYU's running back unit heading into their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ex-Raiders WR Pleads Guilty To Driving Drunk, Causing Fatal Crash

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to driving his sports car drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman and her dog.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Coach Bob Huggins Receives Discipline For Anti-Gay Slur

Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins receives suspension and revised contract for anti-gay slur on a Cincinnati radio show.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Brice Sensabaugh NBA Draft Analysis