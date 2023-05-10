Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Auburn TE Landen King Commits To Utah Football

May 10, 2023, 4:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Auburn Tigers tight end Landen King announced his commitment to the University of Utah football program.

The Beaumont, Texas native shared his plans on social media on Wednesday, May 10.

“Committed! Lets get to work!!!” King posted on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

According to 247Sports, King entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 30.

Less than two weeks later, the former Tiger announced his commitment to the Utes.

As a transfer, 247Sports rated King as a three-star player. The recruiting website ranked the new Utah player as the No. 32 tight end and No. 526 overall prospect among transfers.

Before his time at Auburn, 247Sports rated King as a three-star prospect out of Atascocita High School. They ranked him as the No. 41 tight end and No. 121 overall player coming out of the state of Texas.

Out of high school, King held offers from Auburn, Texas, Abilene Christian, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois State, Kansas, Liberty, Michigan State, Oklahahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, SMU, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Texas Tech, Tulane, Virginia Tech, and Washington.

During his two seasons at Auburn, King recorded six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Last season, the tight end hauled in only one catch for 24 yards.

In 2022, the Tigers finished with a 5-7 record, including 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference.

King will join a Utah football program that is coming off a 10-4 season, including a 7-2 record in Pac-12 Conference games.

The Utes have won the Pac-12 Conference in each of the past two seasons and have played in the Rose Bowl Game in consecutive postseasons.

In addition to King joining Utah’s roster, the Utes recently added another receiving threat on offense. Earlier in May, the Utes received a commitment from former Florida State wideout Mycah Pittman.

RELATED: Mycah Pittman Puts Faith In Utah, Commits For 2023 

For more on the Utah football team, follow our Utes insider Michelle Bodkin.

Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna Named To U.S. Team For U-20 World Cup

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna earned a spot on the United States Youth National Team for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Running Back Position Analysis For 2023 Season

Breaking down BYU's running back unit heading into their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brice Sensabaugh NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft and will likely look closely at Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ex-Raiders WR Pleads Guilty To Driving Drunk, Causing Fatal Crash

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to driving his sports car drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman and her dog.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Coach Bob Huggins Receives Discipline For Anti-Gay Slur

Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins receives suspension and revised contract for anti-gay slur on a Cincinnati radio show.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

10 Must-Watch Big 12 Nonconference Games In 2023

The Big 12 will look to make statements in some marquee nonconference games.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Former Auburn TE Landen King Commits To Utah Football