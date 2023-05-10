Former Auburn TE Landen King Commits To Utah Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Auburn Tigers tight end Landen King announced his commitment to the University of Utah football program.

The Beaumont, Texas native shared his plans on social media on Wednesday, May 10.

“Committed! Lets get to work!!!” King posted on Twitter.

According to 247Sports, King entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 30.

Less than two weeks later, the former Tiger announced his commitment to the Utes.

As a transfer, 247Sports rated King as a three-star player. The recruiting website ranked the new Utah player as the No. 32 tight end and No. 526 overall prospect among transfers.

Before his time at Auburn, 247Sports rated King as a three-star prospect out of Atascocita High School. They ranked him as the No. 41 tight end and No. 121 overall player coming out of the state of Texas.

Out of high school, King held offers from Auburn, Texas, Abilene Christian, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois State, Kansas, Liberty, Michigan State, Oklahahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, SMU, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Texas Tech, Tulane, Virginia Tech, and Washington.

During his two seasons at Auburn, King recorded six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Last season, the tight end hauled in only one catch for 24 yards.

In 2022, the Tigers finished with a 5-7 record, including 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference.

King will join a Utah football program that is coming off a 10-4 season, including a 7-2 record in Pac-12 Conference games.

The Utes have won the Pac-12 Conference in each of the past two seasons and have played in the Rose Bowl Game in consecutive postseasons.

In addition to King joining Utah’s roster, the Utes recently added another receiving threat on offense. Earlier in May, the Utes received a commitment from former Florida State wideout Mycah Pittman.

