Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna Named To U.S. Team For U-20 World Cup

May 10, 2023, 4:44 PM

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna earned a spot on the United States Youth National Team for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Luna’s selection to the roster was announced on Wednesday, May 10.

U-20 Men’s Youth National Team head coach Mikey Varas chose Luna to be part of the group to represent the United States in the upcoming U-20 World Cup.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup kicks off on May 20 in Argentina.

Luna was a key piece in helping the U.S. secure a spot in the U-20 World Cup. The Real Salt Lake midifelder recorded a tournament-best five assists during the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Luna also added a goal.

During 16 appearances for the United States, Luna has posted four goals and five assists for the Red, White, and Blue’s U-20 team.

Luna is the 10th RSL player to play for the United States’ U-20 team and the first since David Ochoa in 2019.

The U-20 World Cup will begin for the U.S.A. against Ecuador on May 20. The United States will then face Fiji and Slovakia to end group play.

Team USA is looking for its first trophy at the U-20 event.

The U-20 World Cup will broadcast on Fox Sports and Telemundo.

During his two seasons with Real Salt Lake, Luna has recorded 10 shots and two shots on goal in 18 matches. This season, the midfielder has played in five contests and posted two shots, including one shot on target.

This season, Real Salt Lake owns a 3-2-5 record and sits in 11th place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings.

RSL’s next match is in the U.S. Open Cup against the Portland Timbers on May 10 at 8:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on YouTube and KSL Sports Zone.

