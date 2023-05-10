Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Two men stabbed while walking in Murray; suspect outstanding

May 10, 2023, 5:31 PM

FILE PHOTO (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday after they said they were assaulted with a knife while walking back to their hotel in Murray.

According to a press release from the Murray Police Department, the two men went inside a nearby gas station at approximately 9:40 p.m. and said they had been assaulted by an “unknown assailant.”

Police said the victims suffered stab wounds to the arms and hands and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 to 6 feet tall, with green curly hair, and wearing a gray hoodie and black medical mask.

“The suspect was last seen leaving the area in an unknown direction of travel,” the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing has been asked to contact police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR23-16154.

Two men stabbed while walking in Murray; suspect outstanding