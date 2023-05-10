Salt Lake City police search for two people involved in fatal Downtown stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for two women that might have information about the stabbing that killed one man in April.

The Salt Lake City Police Department released the photos of two women, describing one having a large tattoo on her forearm that possibly reads “Love You.”

On April 30, at approximately 2:41 a.m., SLCPD responded to a double stabbing at 32 East Exchange Place. Police believe a large fight broke out, causing the two victims to be stabbed.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Oscar Vera of Sandy, Utah, died of his injuries two days later while in the hospital. The second unidentified victim is recovering and is expected to survive.

SLCPD is asking anyone with information about the identity of the two women and other information about this homicide to contact them at 801-799-3000.