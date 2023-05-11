Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

With no jury present, judge and attorneys wrangle over instructions

May 10, 2023, 6:07 PM

Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, as seen on May 10, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)...

Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, as seen on May 10, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)

(Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County, Idaho, courtroom, which has been the site of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial for the past 26 days, held fewer people Wednesday. The jury was not present for the half-day of discussion between Judge Steven Boyce, prosecuting attorney Lindsey A. Blake and defense attorney Jim Archibald.

Lori Vallow Daybell, age 49, is on trial for the murder of her children. The bodies of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried when investigators searched Chad Daybell’s backyard in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 9, 202o.

Along with the murders of the children, Chad Daybell, age 54, is accused of the murder of his wife, Tammy Daybell. His trial has not been set.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The defense and the prosecution both rested their cases this week — the defense doing so because, as they told Judge Boyce, they didn’t believe the prosecution proved their case.

Jury instructions in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

There are 39 instructions that the jury will be given to consider, and on Wednesday, most of those instructions were reviewed by the judge and attorneys. The jury had the day off.

When the defense challenged a jury instruction, which it did several times, the challenge lay in the wording and whether the instruction led to simplifying an idea or concept for the jury. For example, the defense was concerned that the wording of an instruction may lead the jury to believe they had more options to convict Vallow Daybell than they actually do. Or that the wording may confuse a juror.

For the most part, the jury instructions were acceptable to all sides. One defense objection had to do with Instruction 19, which did not “accurately reflect how my client (Lori Vallow Daybell) was indicted by the grand jury,” Archibald said.

The issue had been brought up the day before and defined as a clerical error contained within the indictment but not the charging documents. The defense’s objection was overruled.

The defense also objected to the wording of Instruction 28. It could be solved, Archibald told the judge, by changing the word “and” to “and/or” in the instruction.

The judge agreed to amend this instruction slightly.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning.

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

Dan Rascon

Vallow Daybell trial gains attention from people all over the world

The murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell is capturing the interest of people from all over the world.

22 hours ago

...

Eliza Pace and Dan Rascon

Prosecution, defense rest in Lori Vallow Daybell trial, Lori will not testify

The defense rested its case shortly after the state rested its case in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial Tuesday afternoon following weeks of testimony.

2 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deat...

Josh Ellis

KSL to broadcast Lori Vallow Daybell trial verdict following new court order

An Idaho judge has ruled the court will broadcast the verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell case when it is read. KSL TV will carry it on all platforms.

2 days ago

May 8, 2023 Court Sketch...

Eliza Pace

Texts from Lori Vallow portray sensual romance amidst plans to ‘eliminate’ kids

Texts between Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell ranged from sexual innuendos to analyzing the darkness within Lori's kids.

3 days ago

(Court sketch)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

This week could be pivotal in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

This week could be bombshell week as the prosecution plans to rest its case this week, and the trial will pivot to the defense.

4 days ago

An artist's sketch of former FBI agent Douglas Hart, testifying in Boise, Idaho on May 5, 2023. (Po...

Larry D. Curtis

FBI details salacious texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

In the very beginning of its opening arguments, the prosecution in the Lori Vallow Daybell case said her trial for multiple murders was about "money, power and sex." Friday, with an former FBI special agent on the stand, that claim was enforced

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

With no jury present, judge and attorneys wrangle over instructions