Vallow Daybell trial gains attention from people all over the world

BOISE, Idaho — Anticipation is building now, as we enter the final days of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial in Boise, and the interest in the case is not just in Idaho or here in Utah. It’s capturing the interest of people from all over the world.

The trial started over five weeks ago with jury selection and then in the four weeks that followed, prosecutors called 60 witnesses. Closing arguments are now expected to get underway Thursday morning.

Nate Eaton, the news director with East Idaho News, has been covering the trail since day one. He’s been giving a play by play and sometimes minute by minute of the trial on his social media sites. Tens of thousands of people are following his coverage.

“It’s just unbelievable who’s following this story,” Eaton said. “This has drawn people from all over the world. I sat next to someone from South Africa, I sat next to a guy from Australia. There are emails I get from Germany from the Netherlands from people that stay clued to this broadcast.”

Ann traveled from Washington state to see the end of the trial.

“I think like a lot of people, I just got caught up in it,” she said. “There are so many things about this case that intrigue me and fascinate me and at the same time it was heartbroken once things unfolded.”