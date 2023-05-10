Packers QB Jordan Love Expresses Gratitude For Time With Aaron Rodgers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love expressed gratitude for the time he’s spent learning from Aaron Rodgers over the past three seasons.

In March, Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the New York Jets. Prior to April’s 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets officially acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Packers.

With the four-time NFL MVP gone, Love is now QB1 in Green Bay.

The former USU standout spoke about his new opportunity and the experience of backing up Rodgers since 2020.

“Seemed like three years. Seemed like a while, looking back on it,” Love said. “I think the first year was the longest. Rookie year, it’s a long year, first year in the league, first year playing a full season. It’s a lot different than college. I think the next two years kinda went a little bit faster, kinda flew by. But yeah, it’s definitely felt like a while.”

It was Love’s first time speaking publicly since the Rodgers deal and his ascension to Green Bay’s presumptive starter for the upcoming season.

The former Utah State star said that he’s spoken with Rodgers since he was traded to New York. Both players wished each other well moving forward, according to Love.

“We talked after the trade,” Love said of his mentor. “Kind of just, ‘Wish you the best going forward.’ He wished me the best and [he’s] always there for me if I need anything, if I have any questions or anything. I’m always just grateful to be around him and for the time I had with him, to be able to learn and be behind him. It’s very grateful for me.”

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent. In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs two seasons ago.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love has been waiting for his turn for three years and counting.

Love recently signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love for two more seasons without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers will now have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

