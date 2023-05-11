Mudslide damages home, family evacuated

EDEN, Utah — One family has been evacuated due to a mudslide that damaged their home on Viking Drive.

According to David Reed with Weber Fire District, the mudslide hit a home near 2600 N. Viking Dr. and the family has been evacuated.

Reed said there is water coming down the mountainside as well and crews are working to divert it.

Weber Fire District predicts they will continue responding to the mudslide for the next few hours and will evacuate others as needed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.