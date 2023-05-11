Northern Utah family evacuated after mudslide damages home

EDEN, Utah — One family was evacuated due to a mudslide that damaged their home in northern Utah.

According to David Reed with the Weber Fire District, the mudslide hit a home near 2600 N. Viking Drive in Eden on Wednesday.

Reed said there was water coming down the mountainside as well and crews were working to divert it.

“Landslides are tough to deal with, especially when you don’t have an easy way to stop the water from getting into the hillside or know where that source is — it’s tough to know how to stop it and eliminate it,” said Weber County engineer Gary Myers.

Weber Fire District crews predicted they will continue responding to the mudslide for the next few hours and will evacuate others as needed.

One of the next steps includes bringing in the experts, including a geotechnical engineer to figure out how to move forward and shore up the hillside.

“There’s a lot of people up here, I saw Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion (crews),” said neighbor Johanna Droubay. “It seems like everybody is trying to make sure that nothing bad happens.”

The land is still actively moving, with engineers saying the slide is about 50 feet long and 20 feet wide. The area is not used to getting this much runoff, and the steep hill simply can’t handle all the water.