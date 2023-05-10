Real Salt Lake’s Danny Musovski Scores To Level Match With Timbers

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski buried a shot into the back of the net for an equalizer during the first half against the Portland Timbers in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

The Timbers hosted RSL at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, May 10.

In the 30th minute, Musovski received a pass into the box and sailed the ball into the middle of the frame with his left foot.

Musovski’s strike tied the scoreboard at 1-1.

Before Musovski’s goal, the Timbers had owned a 1-0 advantage thanks to a Sebastián Blanco goal in the fourth minute of action.

This season, Musovski has recorded one assist, five shots, and one shot on goal for Real Salt Lake in six Major League Soccer appearances.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Portland is broadcast on YouTube and KSL Sports Zone.

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake will make its way to the Pacific Northwest for a U.S. Open Cup fourth-round game against the Portland Timbers FC.

Real Salt Lake and Portland both faced off against USLC clubs in the third round and walked out with 3-1 wins. RSL over the Las Vegas Lights and Portland over the Orange County SC.

After no draws and no shutouts through the first eight games of the Major League Soccer season, Real Salt Lake’s previous two games against Seattle and Houston were scoreless draws.

RSL sits in the 11th seed in the MLS’s Western Conference with a 3-5-2 record. Portland holds the 9-seed with a 3-5-3 record.

Along with a similar record, RSL and Portland share another similarity. A lengthy injury report. There is a total of 14 players who are listed as out or questionable between the two clubs.

Most of the Timbers’ injuries come in the attacking end. They are missing Felipe Mora (striker), David Ayala (midfielder), Tega Ikoba (forward), and Eryk Williamson (midfielder). Dairon Asprilla (winger) and David Bingham (goalkeeper) are listed as questionable.

Jasper Löffelsend (ankle) and Erik Holt (shoulder) are listed as out for Real Salt Lake. Anderson Julio and Bode Hidalgo have both been upgraded to questionable as they fight through their hamstring injuries.

Midfielder Pablo Ruiz is set to return after missing the Houston road trip due to a yellow card suspension.

