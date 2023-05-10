Maikel Chang Scores Consecutive Goals, Gives RSL Lead Over Timbers

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
SALT LAKE CITY – Midfielder Maikel Chang scored two goals in less than five minutes to give Real Salt Lake the lead over the Portland Timbers during a wild start to the second half of their U.S. Open Cup match.

The Timbers hosted RSL at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, May 10.

Real Salt Lake owned a 2-1 lead at halftime before the Timbers jumped back in front with a couple of early second half goals.

In the 55th minute of play, Chang leveled the match with a goal.

A few minutes later, the midfielder regained the lead for Real Salt Lake with another strike that found the back of the net.

 

After trailing following a Portland goal in the fourth minute of the contest, RSL’s first goal of the match came from Danny Musovski in the 30th minute.

A few minutes before halftime, Andrés Gómez scored to give Real Salt Lake its first lead of the night.

But after the break, Portland’s Justin Rasmussen (49th minute) and Jaroslaw Niezgoda (52nd minute) combined to score a pair of quick goals to open the fury of second half scoring.

This season in Major League Soccer, Chang has recorded one assist, three shots, and two shots on goal in seven games.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Portland is broadcast on YouTube and KSL Sports Zone.

