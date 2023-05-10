Real Salt Lake Advances In U.S. Open Cup With Win Over Timbers

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake advanced in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup with a Round of 32 victory on the road over the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers hosted RSL at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, May 10.

Real Salt Lake beat Portland, 4-3.

Catch us in the Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/Ht9a1IAwe6 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 11, 2023

After trailing following a Portland goal in the fourth minute of the contest, RSL’s first goal of the match came from Danny Musovski in the 30th minute.

A few minutes before halftime, Andrés Gómez scored to give Real Salt Lake its first lead of the night.

Real Salt Lake owned a 2-1 lead at halftime before the Timbers jumped back in front with a couple of early second half goals. Portland’s Justin Rasmussen (49th minute) and Jaroslaw Niezgoda (52nd minute) combined to score a pair of quick goals to open the fury of second half scoring.

In the 55th minute of play, Real Salt Lake’s Maikel Chang leveled the match with a goal. A few minutes later, the midfielder regained the lead for Real Salt Lake with another strike that found the back of the net.

With the win, RSL advanced to the next round of the tournament. The Round of 16 will take place from May 23-24. Matchups will be determined on May 11.

Real Salt Lake’s next match in Major League Soccer is at home against LAFC on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The match can be heard on KSL Sports Zone.

