Jury reaches verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — The jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial has reached a verdict.

Once the court has received and processed their ruling, the jury will be brought in and the verdict will be read aloud. That is scheduled to take place at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The trial started over five weeks ago with jury selection, and then in the four weeks that followed, prosecutors called 60 witnesses.

The majority of the trial was handled by the prosecution with testimony and evidence. When the state rested its case, the defense also rested, calling no witnesses and not putting Vallow Daybell on the stand at all.

The defense did speak in closing arguments after Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion to acquit because of a lack of evidence. Attorney James Archibald offered an alternative version of his client’s involvement with three homicides, including her two children, as a woman who was swept up by a cult-like religious leader — her current husband Chad Daybell. He will face murder charges in a trial, which could possibly be held next year.

Vallow Daybell faces six felony charges, including:

First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan

First-degree murder for the death of JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell

Grand theft with deception, related to Social Security survivor benefits for JJ and Tylee