Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Jury reaches verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial

May 12, 2023, 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:48 pm

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. The sister of Tammy Daybell, who was killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot, told jurors Friday, April 28, 2023, that her sister's funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn't attend. The testimony came in the triple murder trial of Vallow Daybell, who is accused along with Chad Daybell in Tammy's death and the deaths of Vallow Daybell's two youngest children. (Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)

(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — The jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial has reached a verdict.

Once the court has received and processed their ruling, the jury will be brought in and the verdict will be read aloud. That is scheduled to take place at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The trial started over five weeks ago with jury selection, and then in the four weeks that followed, prosecutors called 60 witnesses.

The majority of the trial was handled by the prosecution with testimony and evidence. When the state rested its case, the defense also rested, calling no witnesses and not putting Vallow Daybell on the stand at all.

Prosecution, defense rest in Lori Vallow Daybell trial, Lori will not testify

The defense did speak in closing arguments after Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion to acquit because of a lack of evidence. Attorney James Archibald offered an alternative version of his client’s involvement with three homicides, including her two children, as a woman who was swept up by a cult-like religious leader — her current husband Chad Daybell. He will face murder charges in a trial, which could possibly be held next year.

Vallow Daybell faces six felony charges, including:

  • First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan
  • First-degree murder for the death of JJ Vallow
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of JJ Vallow
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell
  • Grand theft with deception, related to Social Security survivor benefits for JJ and Tylee

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

Eliza Pace & Larry Curtis

Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murder

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on each of the six counts she was facing related to a trio of killings.

15 hours ago

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1...

Rebecca Boone

Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids’ mom in triple murder trial

An Idaho jury is weighing two theories in the strange triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

15 hours ago

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Defense attacks Lori Vallow Daybell’s husband and brother in closing

In the final minutes of the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the defense, for the first time, stated its case of why the mother of two dead children is not guilty of their murders.

2 days ago

Larry Woodcock outsie the courthouse...

Dan Rascon

2 Lori Vallow family members hope for guilty verdict from jury

Family members of Lori Vallow Daybell say it's time justice is served and jurors come down with a guilty verdict.

2 days ago

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1...

Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

‘Money, power, sex:’ Idaho prosecutors and defense rest, jury begins deliberation

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood gave an impassioned speech to jurors Thursday, urging them to convict Lori Vallow Daybell for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and her fifth husband's previous wife Tammy Daybell.

2 days ago

Lori Vallow appears in an Idaho courtroom on March 6, 2019. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

WATCH: The biggest moments in the Lori Vallow Daybell case

With closing argument expected Thursday morning — where the prosecution and defense will really look to hammer home their message to jurors — here's a look at some of the bigger moments the jury has seen and heard over the past month.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Jury reaches verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial