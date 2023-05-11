Ogden Canyon closed after Ogden River washes away bank under road

OGDEN CANYON, Utah — State Route 39 is closed until further notice in Ogden Canyon after the Ogden River washed away part of the road.

The Utah Department of Transportation said crews were on site Thursday afternoon to evaluate the damage and determine the extent of repairs needed. The road is closed between the mouth of the canyon and Pineview Reservoir. Crews opened one lane to local traffic only around 2 p.m.

The South Fork of the Ogden River was in minor flood stage near Huntsville Thursday, with a National Weather Service report saying the river was at 4.95 feet. Minor flooding occurs in the area with the river between 4.6 and 5.5 feet. The river is expected to reach 5.26 feet in the coming days.

BREAKING: This view, just in, from Chopper 5 shows SR-39 up Ogden Canyon is currently closed! The Ogden River is undercutting the road and caused a partial collapse. We’ve got more on ⁦@KSL5TV⁩ at Noon, 5,6 and 10pm #utwx 🌊 pic.twitter.com/KuCi6djUnO — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) May 11, 2023

A river flood advisory is now in effect for the Ogden River below Pineview Reservoir, where water levels were above 7 feet Thursday.

The Weber School District originally said Weber High School students who ride buses that usually go up Ogden Canyon will be taken home via Trappers Loop on Thursday.

However, the district has worked out a new plan with the DOT.

“We are not going to have to reroute buses,” said Lane Findlay, spokesperson for Weber School District. “The canyon is shut down to one lane and only open to local traffic. UDOT is going to allow access to our buses. We do anticipate there may be a few delays.”

VIDEO: Crews work quickly to drop boulders into the road base of State Route 39 in Ogden Canyon. The river undercut the road this morning. The HWY is only open one lane for local traffic only. @KSL5TV @kslnewsradio @KSLcom #Utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/akecuxnWeJ — Ladd Egan (@laddegan) May 11, 2023