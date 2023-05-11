Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Ogden Canyon closed after Ogden River washes away bank under road

May 11, 2023, 12:16 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)...

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

OGDEN CANYON, Utah — State Route 39 is closed until further notice in Ogden Canyon after the Ogden River washed away part of the road.

The Utah Department of Transportation said crews were on site Thursday afternoon to evaluate the damage and determine the extent of repairs needed. The road is closed between the mouth of the canyon and Pineview Reservoir. Crews opened one lane to local traffic only around 2 p.m.

The South Fork of the Ogden River was in minor flood stage near Huntsville Thursday, with a National Weather Service report saying the river was at 4.95 feet. Minor flooding occurs in the area with the river between 4.6 and 5.5 feet. The river is expected to reach 5.26 feet in the coming days.

A river flood advisory is now in effect for the Ogden River below Pineview Reservoir, where water levels were above 7 feet Thursday.

The Weber School District originally said Weber High School students who ride buses that usually go up Ogden Canyon will be taken home via Trappers Loop on Thursday.

However, the district has worked out a new plan with the DOT.

“We are not going to have to reroute buses,” said Lane Findlay, spokesperson for Weber School District. “The canyon is shut down to one lane and only open to local traffic. UDOT is going to allow access to our buses. We do anticipate there may be a few delays.”

