Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Collin Sexton Will Represent Jazz At Draft Lottery

May 11, 2023, 1:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton will represent the Utah Jazz at the 2023 NBA Draft lottery next week in Chicago.

The team announced Thursday that Sexton would be their representative on stage as the final order for the lottery is revealed.

“I will be bringing some special $2 bills here and there because I remember a tradition that my grandma and great-grandma used to do,” Sexton said. “[They’d] give $2 bills on birthdays as well as Christmas as a sign of good luck, so I will have a few of them in my pocket so we can get a great, great draft pick. ”

Jazz Draft Lottery Odds

The Jazz finished the 2022-23 season with a 37-45 record, sitting alone with the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

The loss means the Jazz will have a 20.2 percent chance of moving into the top four picks in June’s draft, a 50.8 percent chance of drafting ninth, and a 29 percent chance of getting jumped by at least one team ranked 10-14.

The Jazz will have a 4.5 percent chance of winning the top pick, a 4.8 percent chance of winning the second pick, a 5.2 percent chance of winning the third pick, and a 5.7 percent chance of winning the fourth pick.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is widely considered the consensus top overall prospect in the draft.

The draft lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 16 on ESPN.

Jazz Own 16th and 28th Picks

In addition to their lottery pick, the Jazz are owed the 16th pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and the 28th pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jazz acquired the Timberwolves pick in the blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert last July.

The 76ers will send the Jazz their first-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets who acquired Royce O’Neale from Utah in a trade last summer.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 22.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Aim To Get Back On Track Against Dallas Jackals

The Utah Warriors, 6-4, will travel to Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a Western Conference matchup against the Dallas Jackals, 1-10.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake To Face Rival Colorado in US Open Cup’s Round Of 16

After defeating the Portland in the fourth-round, Real Salt Lake will face off against rival Colorado Rapids in the US Open Cup.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Baylor Bears

Spring ball is over, and the summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michael Jordan’s Famed ‘Dream Team’ Olympic Jacket Heading To Auction

The jacket that Michael Jordan famously and grudgingly wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal is going to auction.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nugent-Hopkins Has Goal, Assist To Help Oilers Beat Golden Knights 4-1, Even Series At 2-2

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 Wednesday night to even the series.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Post-Spring Game-by-Game Predictions For 2023 BYU Football Season

Predicting all 12 of BYU's games in its inaugural Big 12 football season.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Collin Sexton Will Represent Jazz At Draft Lottery