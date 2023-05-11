Collin Sexton Will Represent Jazz At Draft Lottery

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton will represent the Utah Jazz at the 2023 NBA Draft lottery next week in Chicago.

The team announced Thursday that Sexton would be their representative on stage as the final order for the lottery is revealed.

“I will be bringing some special $2 bills here and there because I remember a tradition that my grandma and great-grandma used to do,” Sexton said. “[They’d] give $2 bills on birthdays as well as Christmas as a sign of good luck, so I will have a few of them in my pocket so we can get a great, great draft pick. ”

Collin will be representing the Jazz at the Draft Lottery on Tuesday and he’s bringing something special for a little extra luck 👀💰#TakeNote | #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/MLrz1iV4f7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 11, 2023

Jazz Draft Lottery Odds

The Jazz finished the 2022-23 season with a 37-45 record, sitting alone with the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

The loss means the Jazz will have a 20.2 percent chance of moving into the top four picks in June’s draft, a 50.8 percent chance of drafting ninth, and a 29 percent chance of getting jumped by at least one team ranked 10-14.

The Jazz will have a 4.5 percent chance of winning the top pick, a 4.8 percent chance of winning the second pick, a 5.2 percent chance of winning the third pick, and a 5.7 percent chance of winning the fourth pick.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is widely considered the consensus top overall prospect in the draft.

The draft lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 16 on ESPN.

Jazz Own 16th and 28th Picks

In addition to their lottery pick, the Jazz are owed the 16th pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and the 28th pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jazz acquired the Timberwolves pick in the blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert last July.

The 76ers will send the Jazz their first-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets who acquired Royce O’Neale from Utah in a trade last summer.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 22.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops