Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Provo man pleads guilty to killing his mother on Pleasant Grove street

May 11, 2023, 1:42 PM

...

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

PROVO, Utah — A Provo man has admitted he shot his mother three times at a close distance, killing her.

“Each shot was intentional and deliberate. Each shot struck the victim,” Gage Dinehart said in a statement supporting his guilty plea.

Two of those three shots were fatal, the statement said, and his mother, 41-year-old Nicki Dinehart, died within moments of the final shot.

Gage Dinehart, 22, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony. His plea statement says the shooting was captured on a surveillance camera and he confessed to law enforcement when they arrived.

Friends remember mom, tattoo artist shot and killed in Pleasant Grove

A caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a body in the middle of the road near 200 West and 200 North in Pleasant Grove on May 20, 2022. Responding paramedics told police a man approached them and told them he was involved in the shooting.

When officers located the man, later identified as Gage Dinehart, he told officers, “I shot my mom,” according to a police booking affidavit. He told them he had been arguing with his mother earlier in the day, demanding money from her.

Nicki Dinehart was a tattoo artist, and her friends said she had just recently married.

Gage Dinehart is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20. He faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Tooele Police...

Cary Schwanitz

Student takes unloaded gun to Tooele Junior High School

A student took an unloaded handgun to Tooele Junior High School Thursday morning police said.

15 hours ago

(Pixabay)...

Pat Reavy

Head of Utah charity organization accused of participating in ‘sex tourism’

The Utah owner of a nonprofit charitable organization that provides educational support for children is now accused of traveling to other countries to participate in "sex tourism."

15 hours ago

...

Ashley Moser

Utah mountain lion conservation group asking for help finding stolen trail cameras

A mountain lion conservation group is asking for the public's help after three of its trail cameras were stolen in the last week.

15 hours ago

Lori Vallow appears in an Idaho courtroom on March 6, 2019. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

WATCH: The biggest moments in the Lori Vallow Daybell case

With closing argument expected Thursday morning — where the prosecution and defense will really look to hammer home their message to jurors — here's a look at some of the bigger moments the jury has seen and heard over the past month.

15 hours ago

Salt Lake police investigate a shooting near 1600 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City on April 26....

Pat Reavy

Charges: ‘I’m so sorry, I shot Kica,’ teen tells mom after killing 13-year-old sister

A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult Wednesday in the shooting death of his 13-year-old sister in Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

The two people of interest in the homicide investigation. (The Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Michael Houck

Salt Lake police search for two involved in fatal downtown stabbing

Police are looking for two women that might have information about the stabbing that killed one man in April.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Provo man pleads guilty to killing his mother on Pleasant Grove street