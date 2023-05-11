Provo man pleads guilty to killing his mother on Pleasant Grove street

PROVO, Utah — A Provo man has admitted he shot his mother three times at a close distance, killing her.

“Each shot was intentional and deliberate. Each shot struck the victim,” Gage Dinehart said in a statement supporting his guilty plea.

Two of those three shots were fatal, the statement said, and his mother, 41-year-old Nicki Dinehart, died within moments of the final shot.

Gage Dinehart, 22, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony. His plea statement says the shooting was captured on a surveillance camera and he confessed to law enforcement when they arrived.

A caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a body in the middle of the road near 200 West and 200 North in Pleasant Grove on May 20, 2022. Responding paramedics told police a man approached them and told them he was involved in the shooting.

When officers located the man, later identified as Gage Dinehart, he told officers, “I shot my mom,” according to a police booking affidavit. He told them he had been arguing with his mother earlier in the day, demanding money from her.

Nicki Dinehart was a tattoo artist, and her friends said she had just recently married.

Gage Dinehart is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20. He faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison.