Drones used to monitor source of mudslides

May 11, 2023, 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Engineers are at the scene of a mudslide that caused a Weber County family to evacuate their home. Engineers are using drones to check areas where water could be entering the ground.

The drones started out as a search and rescue tool but are now being used as a policing tool.

Flying over the scene gives a bird’s eye view to help guide the boots on the ground.

Lt. Mark Horton with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office sees this firsthand.

“It’s saving a lot of hours and manpower to try and pinpoint the source,” said Horton.

Horton said everyone on the scene can watch the screen that projects from the back of their vehicle to stay in the loop of what is happening. 

“We’re trying to determine the source up the mountain, and we’re also concerned about where it’s going to end up down the mountain,” said Horton.

So far, he said the slide has impacted one home. While there is major damage, he said it is enough of a concern to evacuate the family.

The affected home is near 2600 North Viking Drive in Nordic Valley.

Horton said a mudslide in this particular area is new to them.

According to David Reed with the Weber Fire District, there was water coming down the mountainside and crews were working to divert it.

“Landslides are tough to deal with, especially when you don’t have an easy way to stop the water from getting into the hillside or know where that source is — it’s tough to know how to stop it and eliminate it,” said Weber County engineer Gary Myers.

“If we have a situation where we think a drone can help, then it gets deployed, today it’s flooding,” said Horton. 

The drones were being used for avalanche control and now they are flying flood mitigation nearly every day.

He said it is primarily thanks to the drones that they have a good idea of the source for the slide. 

The road is currently closed and open only to residents.

