Real Salt Lake To Face Rival Colorado in US Open Cup’s Round Of 16

SALT LAKE CITY – After defeating the Portland Timbers in a high-scoring fourth-round matchup, Real Salt Lake will face off against heated rival Colorado Rapids in the next round of the US Open Cup.

The last time Colorado and Real Salt Lake met was on July 9, 2022. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Rapids beat the Sacramento Republic FC by a score of 4-2 in the US Open Cup’s round of 32.

RSL scored four goals, the most in any of its MLS or USOC games this year, against the Timbers on Wednesday.

Catch us in the Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/Ht9a1IAwe6 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 11, 2023

Real Salt Lake will play two games against Colorado in four days. An MLS regular season game on Saturday, May 20, and a US Open Cup matchup on Tuesday, May 23.

Both games will be played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games are broadcasted on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

