Making easy-baked chicken cordon bleu with Chef Jeff from Smith’s

SALT LAKE CITY — Mother’s Day weekend is just a few days away and we want to help you celebrate mom — whoever that may be in your life. Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food & Drug joined us at the KSL TV studios to make easy-baked chicken cordon bleu!

Easy-baked chicken cordon bleu

Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4 oz. each)
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • 1⁄2 cup diced cooked low-salt ham
  • 3⁄4 cup low-fat four-cheese Alfredo sauce
  • 1 cup Swiss cheese cubes
  • 1⁄4 cup skim milk
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 2 cups soft whole wheat bread crumbs
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1⁄4 tsp. ground white pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Using a very sharp knife, carefully cut the chicken breasts horizontally. Pound each cutlet to 1⁄2-inch thickness. Set aside.

In medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until vegetables are tender, about 7 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat and add ham; turn into medium bowl.

Add sauce and cheese to bowl and stir to mix. Divide mixture among the chicken cutlets. Gently roll up the chicken to enclose the filling; secure with a toothpick.

In shallow bowl, combine milk and egg and mix well. On plate, combine bread crumbs with paprika and pepper; mix well. Dip chicken into milk mixture, then into bread crumbs to coat. Place in 2 glass baking dishes (13 by 9 inches).

Bake chicken for 15 minutes, then carefully turn with a large spatula and bake for 15 to 20 minutes longer or until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Remove toothpicks and slice rolls into 2-inch pieces.

