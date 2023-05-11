Student takes unloaded gun to Tooele Junior High School

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
May 11, 2023, 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

(File photo/KSL TV)

(File photo/KSL TV)

TOOELE, Utah — A student took an unloaded handgun to Tooele Junior High School Thursday morning police said.

A student reported it to a teacher and the school resource officer was notified.

Officers arrived at the school at approximately 8:15 and were able to find the student with the gun according to Colbey Bentley, Corporal with Tooele City Police Department.

Bentley said when they found the gun, there was no ammunition inside the gun or in the magazine.

Bentley said the school was not evacuated.

The gun belonged to the student’s parents. Bentley said police are investigating the incident and criminal charges are pending against the parents.

Bentley said there were no threats associated with the incident.

A news release said, “Although this is an active and ongoing investigation, it does not appear there was malicious intent.”

Police did not release any information about the student.

“We appreciate the students and staff at Tooele Jr. High School and their prompt actions to keep our students safe,” the release said.

