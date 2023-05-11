Utah Warriors Aim To Get Back On Track Against Dallas Jackals

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors will travel to Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a Western Conference matchup against the Dallas Jackals.

The Warriors hold the 4th seed in the West with a 6-4 record. The Jackals sit in the 5th seed with a record of 1-10.

Warriors, Jackals Match Preview

Utah and Dallas will face off for the second time this season. The first came in week two in Zions Bank Stadium.

Utah pulled out an 8-point win, 33-25, in front of the home crowd.

5 tries with 5 different scorers in the win vs Dallas 🤠#ForTheNation #UTAHvsDAL pic.twitter.com/55VxDsHPdv — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) February 26, 2023

Head coach Greg Cooper said that the Warriors are not letting Dallas’ record distract from the task at hand.

“We get challenged every week and we have to prepare every week,” Cooper said. “When we’re simple, we’re exciting. When we try to be exciting, we’re not.”

The Warriors are coming off a tough 10-point loss to the San Diego Legion at home on Saturday.

The Jackals last game was a 4-point home loss, 7-3, against Old Glory DC.

Great shift by the boys in week 12 ⭐️#ForTheNation pic.twitter.com/Yxo6jQkEfC — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 9, 2023

After a four-game win streak, Utah has lost two straight against Old Glory DC and San Diego. They aim to get back on track with a win over the Jackals.

“We are not where we want to be on the table,” Cooper said. “But, we’re getting to where we want to be as a team.”

Dallas has scored just 26 tries so far this season. That mark is tied for the second-lowest in the league, only in front of the Toronto Arrows.

