Jalen Hood-Schifino NBA Draft Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider in June is Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

With a top 10 pick, the 16th pick, and the 28th pick in the first round, the Jazz will work out an enormous swath of players projected to be selected throughout the draft.

Let’s look at how potential lottery pick Jalen Hood-Schifino performed in his lone season at Indiana.

Jalen Hood-Schifino Strengths

Averages: 13.5 ppg | 4.1 RPG | 3.7 APG | 41 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 75=7 FT%

Hood-Schifino is a tall point guard with a solid frame standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 215 lbs.

The Indiana freshman might be the best pick-and-roll initiator in the draft, making a number of creative passes to fellow NBA draft prospect Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Hood-Schifino is comfortable operating with both hands off the dribble and even flashed signs of ambidextrous finishes in the paint on floaters and layups.

The Pittsburgh native has the ability to get hot from beyond the three-point line where he’s dangerous off the dribble pulling up off a screen.

Hood-Schifino has a quick burst turning the corner in the pick and roll where he creates space getting to the hoop or pulling up for mid-range jumpers. His style of play on offense will quickly translate to the NBA.

Defensively, the guard is stout for a freshman using his size and fluidity to stick with his man. Most importantly the effort is there, and should translate to the NBA.

Jalen Hood-Schifino Weaknesses

Despite shooting 33 percent from the three-point line in college, 16 of Hood-Schifino’s 37 made threes at Indiana came in just three games when he shot incredibly well from deep.

Subtracting those three games, the freshman shot just 21-87, or 24 percent. Though his shot doesn’t look broken, he must solidify his shooting everywhere on the floor if he wants to maximize his potential in the NBA.

Hood-Schifino is a smooth athlete but plays mostly below the rim.

For as good of a passer as he is, his 3.7 assist per-game average is low, and he only recorded five or more assists five times during his career at Indiana.

On the flip side, he had four or more turnovers 10 times, falling victim to telegraphed passes and occasional carelessness with the ball.

At Indiana, Hood-Schifino had the benefit of playing with one of the best pick-and-roll big men in all of college basketball in Jackson-Davis which made his life as a creator much easier than other guards in the first round.

There may be some fools-gold in his playmaking as a result.

Hood-Schifino Overall

If Hood-Schifino’s shooting improves at the NBA level, it, mixed with his size, lead guard instincts, and defense give him an intriguing combination of strengths that could make him a starting-caliber backcourt player in the NBA.

If it doesn’t, he may not have an elite enough skill anywhere else on the floor that guarantees himself a spot in an NBA rotation.

That doesn’t mean he can’t develop into a strong perimeter defender or reliable initiator, but it would significantly lower his potential, and may be the reason he hears his name selected in the second half of the first round rather than in the late draft lottery.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

