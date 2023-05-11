SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA Draft is quickly approaching on June 22nd, and with the Utah Jazz owning three first round picks, they’ll be working out a large number of prospects.

Though the Jazz aren’t announcing workouts for the 2023 NBA Draft, it’s safe to assume they’ll get a close-up look at several dozen players projected all across the board.

Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be the top overall pick, but there are numerous talented draft prospects that will be available 1-60 that have the opportunity to change the fortune for a franchise.

The Jazz own the 28th pick via the Philadelphia 76ers, the 16th pick via the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their own pick in the lottery that will likely land in the top 10.

With that in mind, here are the in-depth looks at prospects that will be candidates to join the Jazz in the upcoming draft.

2023 NBA Draft Prospects

Jalen Hood-Schifino: PG – Indiana

Averages: 13.5 ppg | 4.1 RPG | 3.7 APG | 41 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 77 FT%

The @utahjazz will need more point guard help next season. Could rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino be the answer in the NBA draft?#takenote https://t.co/3Nbb1KKn0j — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 11, 2023

Brice Sensabaugh: G/F – Ohio State

Averages: 16.3 ppg | 5.4 RPG | 1.2 APG | 48 FG% | 40 3Pt % | 83 FT%

Brice Sensabaugh was one of the best scorers in all of college basketball as a freshman. Would he fit with the @utahjazz in the #NBADraft?#TakeNote https://t.co/e8cJ8Ww9sS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 10, 2023

Kobe Bufkin: G – Michigan

Averages: 14.0 ppg | 4.5 RPG | 2.9 APG | 48 FG% | 35 3Pt % | 84 FT%

Kobe Bufkin is one of the NBA Draft’s quickest risers. Could he sneak into the lottery, and would he fit with the @utahjazz? #TakeNote https://t.co/ZDsHfDm18J — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 9, 2023

Taylor Hendricks Strengths

Averages: 15.1 ppg | 7.0 RPG | 1.4 APG | 47 FG% | 39 3Pt % | 78 FT%

Taylor Hendricks is one of the fastest risers in the NBA Draft. Would he be a fit for the @utahjazz at number 9?#TakeNote https://t.co/eLA4rGFiSd — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 8, 2023

Keyonte George: G – Baylor

Averages: 15.3 ppg | 4.2 RPG | 2.8 APG | 37 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 79 FT%

Keyonte George has the making of an elite scorer in the NBA. Would he fit the @utahjazz in the NBA draft?#takenote https://t.co/ovaXbgZAmp — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 4, 2023

Cason Wallace: PG – Kentucky

Averages: 11.7 ppg | 3.7 RPG | 4.3 APG | 44 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 75 FT%

Cason Wallace is often projected as the ninth pick to the @utahjazz in the upcoming NBA draft. What does the @KentuckyMBB guard offer, and would he fit the Jazz’s needs?#TakeNote https://t.co/7gGQpYG4eP — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 2, 2023

Anthony Black: G – Arkansas

Averages: 12.8 ppg | 5.1 RPG | 3.9 APG | 45 FG% | 30 3Pt % | 70 FT%

Let’s begin our look at the 2023 NBA Draft with @RazorbackMBB star freshman Anthony Black, and how he’d fit with the @utahjazz.#TakeNote https://t.co/yKpfDMueMU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 1, 2023

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on July 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops