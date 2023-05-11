Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
2023 NBA Draft Prospects

May 11, 2023, 4:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA Draft is quickly approaching on June 22nd, and with the Utah Jazz owning three first round picks, they’ll be working out a large number of prospects.

Though the Jazz aren’t announcing workouts for the 2023 NBA Draft, it’s safe to assume they’ll get a close-up look at several dozen players projected all across the board.

Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be the top overall pick, but there are numerous talented draft prospects that will be available 1-60 that have the opportunity to change the fortune for a franchise.

The Jazz own the 28th pick via the Philadelphia 76ers, the 16th pick via the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their own pick in the lottery that will likely land in the top 10.

With that in mind, here are the in-depth looks at prospects that will be candidates to join the Jazz in the upcoming draft.

2023 NBA Draft Prospects

Jalen Hood-Schifino: PG – Indiana

Averages: 13.5 ppg | 4.1 RPG | 3.7 APG | 41 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 77 FT%

Brice Sensabaugh: G/F – Ohio State

Averages: 16.3 ppg | 5.4 RPG | 1.2 APG | 48 FG% | 40 3Pt % | 83 FT%

Kobe Bufkin: G – Michigan

Averages: 14.0 ppg | 4.5 RPG | 2.9 APG | 48 FG% | 35 3Pt % | 84 FT%

Taylor Hendricks Strengths

Averages: 15.1 ppg | 7.0 RPG | 1.4 APG | 47 FG% | 39 3Pt % | 78 FT%

Keyonte George: G – Baylor

Averages: 15.3 ppg | 4.2 RPG | 2.8 APG | 37 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 79 FT%

Cason Wallace: PG – Kentucky

Averages: 11.7 ppg | 3.7 RPG | 4.3 APG | 44 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 75 FT%

Anthony Black: G – Arkansas

Averages: 12.8 ppg | 5.1 RPG | 3.9 APG | 45 FG% | 30 3Pt % | 70 FT%

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on July 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

