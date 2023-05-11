Utah Softball Advances Over Cal In Pac-12 Tournament

TUCSON, AZ – Utah softball will be advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals after taking care of business against Cal Thursday afternoon.

The Utes entered the tourney in third place after finishing the regular season on a sweep of No. 13 Oregon that included a no-hitter in the series finale. Utah came into the tournament with the same focus, beating the Golden Bears, 6-2.

Utah softball will now turn their attention to Friday evening as they prepare for a quick turnaround against two-seed Washington who beat Oregon State later Thursday to advance. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.

𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚! The Utes down California and will head for the PAC-12 Tournament semifinals tomorrow!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Gvl9tQcsKg — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 11, 2023

Leaders For Utah Softball

Despite a bit of a slow start, pitcher Sydney Sandez came in clutch for the Utes according to head coach Amy Hogue.

“[Sydney] got a big time win today,” Hogue said. “She didn’t have her best stuff early and worked hard through some things to get back on track. Going the distance today was more than what we could have asked for out of her. I’m so proud of her.”

The Utes weren’t shabby on offense either getting off to hot start in the first stanza with two walks and an infield hit that loaded the bases for Utah. Over the past few games, Sophie Jacquez has been a revelation, and Thursday was no different with her executing a two-run double into right center.

Abby Dayton and Shelbi Ortiz pushed a few more Utes ahead to give Utah an early 5-0 lead over the Golden Bears.

Defensively, Kendall Lundberg came up big catching Cal trying to steal third base, ultimately resulting in an out for the Golden Bears. Karli Davidson put the final score on the board for Utah in the fourth putting the Utes up 6-1. Cal would go on to put one more score on the board, but it wouldn’t be enough to steal the victory.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports