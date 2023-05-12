Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

2 Lori Vallow family members hope for guilty verdict from jury

May 11, 2023, 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

Larry Woodcock outsie the courthouse...

Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandfather, played JJ's favorite song, We Will Rock You, outside of the courthouse Thursday. Woodcock is hoping for a guilty verdict. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial as ended deliberations for the night without reading a verdict on any of the six charges she faces. Court returns at 9 a.m. 

BOISE, Idaho — Family members of Lori Vallow Daybell say it’s time justice is served and jurors come down with a guilty verdict.

Closing arguments in the Vallow Daybell trial wrapped up Thursday afternoon at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho. The case is now in the hands of a 12-member jury that is now deliberating the case.

“I thought the prosecution did an excellent job of reviewing, summarizing, and laying out what they had,” Rex Conner, Lori’s Uncle said. “The prevailing attitude in our immediate family is we are just angry. We see [the crime scene images] again and it’s horrific and it makes us more angry.”

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Conner says he doesn’t believe the defense strategy during closing arguments to blame the murders on Chad Daybell worked.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if they got up and said, ‘We got nothing’, but they took a long time to say that,” Conner said.

JJ’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock played the Queen song “We Will Rock You”, on his iPad for the media, saying this is his grandson’s favorite song.

“Today is the day, that song was JJ’s song. He played it, he sang it, he loved it,” Woodcock said. “I couldn’t think of a better day to play that song in memory of JJ.”

He believes prosecutors proved their case and is now hoping for a quick guilty verdict from jurors.“Hopefully we have a fair righteous verdict. It is swift and Lori gets loaded in a van and taken to Pocatello where she belongs for the rest of her life and then it’s on to Chad [Daybell],” he said.

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

