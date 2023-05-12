Utah State Prison has unique way of dealing with mosquitoes

SALT LAKE CITY — With more development out near the Utah State Prison comes more mosquitos.

It’s a nuisance for inmates, employees and visitors, so the SLC Mosquito Abatement District is stepping in to help.

The big move to the new Utah State Correctional Facility came with more mosquitos in the flood plain where the prison sits.

“We ended up getting phone calls and some emails,” said Michele Rehbein with the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement.

That’s where the abatement district steps in.

“We want to be able to protect not only the inmates but the staff as well as visitors that are coming in and out,” Rehbein said.

So they hatched a plan to bring in fish.

“Mosquitofish or gambusia affinis: we use these fish for a biological control for mosquitos,” Rehbein said.

They are reared at the fish hatchery. Rehbein wants to replicate what they have here, on the prison grounds.

“I think what would be really great is to have that fish program, have inmates and staff involved,” she said.

She’s working with correctional facility staff to come up with a mosquito education program

“Our goal is public health,” Rehbein said.

This program would provide that and give them hands-on work.

“They’re also learning different types of technical skills and life skills, so for those that are on the pathway to release, they’ll be able to take those skills with them,” Rehbein said.

The partnership is a work in progress.

“Because the facility is located in the 100-year flood plain, we can’t exactly use this same fish species because they are nonnative,” she said.

With more outreach, including those behind bars, the less pesky Salt Lake City’s mosquito population will become.

“Preventing mosquito bites is preventing any kind of diseases they may be carrying,” Rehbein said.

You can get the mosquito fish free of charge. If you’re in the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District give them a call, stop by or request some online.