Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah State Prison has unique way of dealing with mosquitos

May 11, 2023, 8:16 PM | Updated: 8:22 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

With more development out near the Utah State Prison comes more mosquitos.

It’s a nuisance for inmates, employees, and visitors, so the SLC Mosquito Abatement District is stepping in to help.

The big move to the new Utah State Correctional Facility came with more mosquitos in the flood plain where the prison sits.

“We ended up getting phone calls and some emails,” Michele Rehbein with Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement said.

That’s where the salt lake city mosquito abatement district steps in.

“We want to be able to protect not only the inmates but the staff as well as visitors that are coming in and out,” Rehbein said.

They hatched a plan to bring in fish

“Mosquitofish or gambusia affinis: we use these fish for a biological control for mosquitos,” Rehbein said.

They are reared at the fish hatchery.

Rehbein wants to replicate what they have here, on the prison grounds.

“I think what would be really great is to have that fish program, have inmates and staff involved,” she said.

She’s working with correctional facility staff to come up with a mosquito education program

“Our goal is public health,” Rehbein said.

This program would provide that and give them hands on work.

“They’re also learning different types of technical skills and life skills, so for those that are on the pathway to release, they’ll be able to take those skills with them,” Rehbein said.

The partnership is a work in progress.

“Because the facility is located in the 100 year flood plain, we can’t exactly use this same fish species because they are nonnative,” she said.

With more outreach, including those behind bars, the less pesky Salt Lake City’s mosquito population will be.

“Preventing mosquito bites is preventing any kind of diseases they may be carrying,” Rehbein said.

You can get the mosquito fish free of charge. If you’re in the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District give them a call, stop by or request some online.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Hyrum Black's helmet...

Ayanna Likens

Why it’s important to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle

As we approach the 100 Deadliest Days on the road, Intermountain Health doctors said this is the time of year we see more motorcycle drivers on the road and less helmets, but it's crucial to wear one.

21 hours ago

Larry Woodcock outsie the courthouse...

Dan Rascon

2 Lori Vallow family members hope for guilty verdict from jury

Family members of Lori Vallow Daybell say it's time justice is served and jurors come down with a guilty verdict.

21 hours ago

(John Wilson/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Business owners at Lake Powell expecting big year with water levels rising 70 feet

Lower water levels at Lake Powell the past few years have made things challenging for businesses that operate on the lake. However, many business owners who rely on tourism there are expecting what they feel could be one of the best seasons ever.

21 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Construction update for Deer Creek Dam begins

The Deer Creek Dam and Reservoir are getting much-needed construction improvements so they can continue to deliver water to the community and mitigate flooding.

21 hours ago

Willard Bay spillway...

Mike Anderson

The Great Salt Lake getting billions of gallons of water

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District opened up a spillway Thursday that is now releasing billions of gallons of water into the Great Salt Lake.

21 hours ago

FILE: Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Chris Stewart, Mike Lee slam Biden administration over border policy

With immigration policy Title 42 set to expire on Thursday, two of Utah's politicians are outspoken about what they call a crisis at the southern border.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Utah State Prison has unique way of dealing with mosquitos